 

Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Trolled After Actor Praised Barbra Streisand as 'Hottest Woman Ever'

After her husband made a public comment about the singer's beauty, the entrepreneur wife of the 'Rust' actor is roasted by social media users over her fake heritage scandal.

  • Dec 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Hilaria Baldwin has been trolled over her fake heritage scandal once again. The entrepreneur wife of Alec Baldwin had social media users make fun of her famous lies about her origin after her husband was caught marveling at Barbra Streisand's beauty.

On Monday, December 11, a number of Instagram users hilariously voiced their thoughts on Hilaria's possible reactions when she finds out about Alec's compliment for Barbra. In the comments section of a post highlighting his comment, one Instagram user pointed out, "And tomorrow Hilaria will become Hilary baldwinstein and convert."

The comments did not stop there. Another joined in, "Hilary somewhere doing something flexible thinking angry thoughts Espanol." Similarly, a third penned, "Hillary reading this somewhere wishing she had pretended to be Jewish instead of Spanish," adding a slew of smiling faces with tears of joy emojis.

In the meantime, other users bombarded the "Rust" actor with criticisms for showering Barbra with praise over her look despite being married to Hilaria. A fourth slammed, "I would use the adjectives- classic, elegant, stunning, timeless. Hot, just seems below her essence."

The online responses came after Alec got candid with his opinions on Barbra's appearance. On October 23, Barbra's fan page uploaded a throwback video of the singer when she delivered her song titled "Lover, Come Back to Me" back in 1965. In the comments section of the post, Alec could not help but exclaim, "My God. This is the hottest woman. Ever."

This was not the first time Hilaria was roasted over her fake heritage scandal. In June, comedian Amy Schumer took a jab at the matter and deemed Hilaria a "sociopath" in Netflix stand-up special "Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact".

The "Trainwreck" actress stated, "I think what had happened was she went to Spain. And I've been lucky enough to go to Spain. Some of you have been. It's great, right? Don't you love it? I loved it, too. But Hillary from Boston f***ing loooved it!" She added, "And all of this would be fine and beautiful, except that 'Hilaria from Espana' is actually Hillary from Boston."

You can share this post!

