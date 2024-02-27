 

Zac Efron Reacts to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Romance Being Compared to 'High School Musical'

Zac Efron Reacts to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Romance Being Compared to 'High School Musical'
Cover Images/JOHN NACION/Sara De Boer/Faye's Visio
Celebrity

The former Disney actor thinks it's 'really cool' that the relationship between the 'Shake It Off' singer and Kansas City Chiefs tight end is likened to his Disney TV movie.

  • Feb 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - Zac Efron likes that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance has been compared to "High School Musical". The 36-year-old actor played basketball player Troy Bolton alongside Vanessa Hudgens as Gabriella Montez in the hit Disney Channel Orginal Movie that followed the two students as they developed a passion for music whilst falling in love and is thrilled that fans have compared the story to the real-life romance of pop singer Taylor and footballer Travis.

"Wow, I didn't think about that. That's really cool. Shout out to all the 'High School Musical' fans. I love the whole Travis, Taylor thing. Man, I'm so happy for them. They're two of the best people in the world. How can you not be stoked?" he told E! News.

The "Cruel Summer" hitmaker was first linked to the sportsman in September 2023 when she was seen attending one of his matches for the Kansas City Chiefs but recently admitted they were already a couple by the time the world found out about their romance.

  Editors' Pick

She told Time magazine, "This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell. We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for, because we got to get to know each other."

"By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."

Meanwhile, Travis insisted that he was "not running away" from any of the worldwide fame or attention that becoming romantically involved with such a global star had brought him.

He told WSJ, "I'm not running away from any of it. The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she's just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Lupita Nyong'o Left With 'a Lot of Pain and Heartbreak' After Splitting From Selema Masekela

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Planned Huge Wedding With '14 Ushers and Bridesmaids' Before Split
Related Posts
Zac Efron's Friends Fear He's Struggling With Return to the 'Ugly World of Fame'

Zac Efron's Friends Fear He's Struggling With Return to the 'Ugly World of Fame'

Zac Efron Had His First Kiss in Game of 'Spin the Bottle'

Zac Efron Had His First Kiss in Game of 'Spin the Bottle'

Zac Efron Needs to 'Disconnect' and Find His 'True Self' Again After Done Filming a Role

Zac Efron Needs to 'Disconnect' and Find His 'True Self' Again After Done Filming a Role

Zac Efron Dishes on How Matthew Perry's Death Has Affected Him

Zac Efron Dishes on How Matthew Perry's Death Has Affected Him

Latest News
'The Voice' Recap: Coaches Start Building Their Teams With Amazing Singers
  • Feb 28, 2024

'The Voice' Recap: Coaches Start Building Their Teams With Amazing Singers

Adele Receives Support After Forced to Postpone 'Weekends With Adele' Concerts
  • Feb 28, 2024

Adele Receives Support After Forced to Postpone 'Weekends With Adele' Concerts

Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay's Murder Case Solved With Convictions of Two Men
  • Feb 28, 2024

Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay's Murder Case Solved With Convictions of Two Men

Travis Kelce's Coach Reveals Taylor Swift's Sweet Treat to His Chiefs Teammates as Way to 'Fit In'
  • Feb 28, 2024

Travis Kelce's Coach Reveals Taylor Swift's Sweet Treat to His Chiefs Teammates as Way to 'Fit In'

Naomi Watts and Bill Murray to Play Lead Roles in 'The Friend'
  • Feb 28, 2024

Naomi Watts and Bill Murray to Play Lead Roles in 'The Friend'

Cardi B Shares Snippet of New Song After Fans Spread Around 'Missing' Poster
  • Feb 28, 2024

Cardi B Shares Snippet of New Song After Fans Spread Around 'Missing' Poster

Most Read
Tori Spelling to Receive Financial Aid From Mom Candy After Dean McDermott Is 'Out of the Picture'
Celebrity
  • 2024-02-26 15:37:20

Tori Spelling to Receive Financial Aid From Mom Candy After Dean McDermott Is 'Out of the Picture'

Usher's Wife Jennifer Goicoechea Mistaken for Alicia Keys in New Honeymoon Video

Usher's Wife Jennifer Goicoechea Mistaken for Alicia Keys in New Honeymoon Video

Florence Pugh Rocks Bold Outfit at 'Dune: Part Two' Premiere in New York City

Florence Pugh Rocks Bold Outfit at 'Dune: Part Two' Premiere in New York City

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Opts for Modest Look During Dinner Outing With North

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Opts for Modest Look During Dinner Outing With North

Cardi B Accused of Having 'Bad Face Job' as Fans Spread 'Missing' Poster Around

Cardi B Accused of Having 'Bad Face Job' as Fans Spread 'Missing' Poster Around

'90 Day Fiance' Star Michael Ilesanmi Is Found, Tells Police He's Afraid of His Life

'90 Day Fiance' Star Michael Ilesanmi Is Found, Tells Police He's Afraid of His Life

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Posts About Manipulation After Michael Ilesanmi Went Missing

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Posts About Manipulation After Michael Ilesanmi Went Missing

Fifth Harmony's Dinah Jane Defended After Accused of Body-Shaming Selena Gomez

Fifth Harmony's Dinah Jane Defended After Accused of Body-Shaming Selena Gomez

Kelly Rowland Rocks Double Denim Look Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Kelly Rowland Rocks Double Denim Look Amid Pregnancy Rumors