Amanda Bynes Explains New Look After Plastic Surgery and Hair Transformation

The 'What a Girl Wants' actress, who already looks different with platinum blonde hair ahead of her podcast debut, reveals she recently had a surgery on her eyelids.

Dec 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Amanda Bynes has gotten candid on her new look. After sparking chatter about her different appearance earlier this month, the actress revealed that it's the result of plastic surgery on her face.

The former Nickelodeon star took to TikTok on Monday, December 11 to explain why she looks a little different these days. She said she recently went under the knife for a procedure known as a Blepharoplasty, which removed the skinfolds around the corners of her eyes.

Clearly pleased with the result, the 37-year-old said, "So I don't have those skinfolds anymore." She also credited the plastic surgery for helping boost her confidence, claiming, "It was one of the best things I could have done for my self confidence and it made me feel a lot better in my skin."

"I feel a lot better now about myself," the "Easy A" star went on gushing. She added that she posted the video after noticing speculation about her "new look" on social media and wanted "to clear up rumor" as to why she has the new look.

Amanda debuted her new look ahead of the premiere of her "Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast" on Spotify. In a photo posted on Instagram earlier this month to tease the show, she sported platinum blonde hair, which she wore in two space buns.

"First episode of Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast done," she wrote in the caption of the picture showing her, co-host Paul and Los Angeles tattoo artist Dahlia Moth flashing peace signs. She added, "Thank you @dahliamoth!"

After the first episode was released on Saturday, December 9, Amanda also posted a TikTok video expressing her gratitude for her fans' support. "I want to thank everyone who watched the first episode of the podcast. I had the best time filming it. It was so much fun," she said.

Thanking Dahlia for being an "amazing first guest on the show," she informed her followers that they will be filming a new episode in two weeks. "Thank you so much for the support and I love you all. And I hope you all have a beautiful night," she concluded in the clip.

