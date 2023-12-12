 

Amanda Bynes Explains New Look After Plastic Surgery and Hair Transformation

Amanda Bynes Explains New Look After Plastic Surgery and Hair Transformation
startraksphoto.com/Cover Images
Celebrity

The 'What a Girl Wants' actress, who already looks different with platinum blonde hair ahead of her podcast debut, reveals she recently had a surgery on her eyelids.

  • Dec 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Amanda Bynes has gotten candid on her new look. After sparking chatter about her different appearance earlier this month, the actress revealed that it's the result of plastic surgery on her face.

The former Nickelodeon star took to TikTok on Monday, December 11 to explain why she looks a little different these days. She said she recently went under the knife for a procedure known as a Blepharoplasty, which removed the skinfolds around the corners of her eyes.

Clearly pleased with the result, the 37-year-old said, "So I don't have those skinfolds anymore." She also credited the plastic surgery for helping boost her confidence, claiming, "It was one of the best things I could have done for my self confidence and it made me feel a lot better in my skin."

"I feel a lot better now about myself," the "Easy A" star went on gushing. She added that she posted the video after noticing speculation about her "new look" on social media and wanted "to clear up rumor" as to why she has the new look.

  Editors' Pick

Amanda debuted her new look ahead of the premiere of her "Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast" on Spotify. In a photo posted on Instagram earlier this month to tease the show, she sported platinum blonde hair, which she wore in two space buns.

"First episode of Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast done," she wrote in the caption of the picture showing her, co-host Paul and Los Angeles tattoo artist Dahlia Moth flashing peace signs. She added, "Thank you @dahliamoth!"

After the first episode was released on Saturday, December 9, Amanda also posted a TikTok video expressing her gratitude for her fans' support. "I want to thank everyone who watched the first episode of the podcast. I had the best time filming it. It was so much fun," she said.

Thanking Dahlia for being an "amazing first guest on the show," she informed her followers that they will be filming a new episode in two weeks. "Thank you so much for the support and I love you all. And I hope you all have a beautiful night," she concluded in the clip.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Beyonce Defended After Being Called Out by Artist Hajime Sorayama Over 'Renaissance' Costume

Nicki Minaj Announces 'Pink Friday 2' Big Tour
Related Posts
Amanda Bynes Launches New Podcast Months After Leaving Mental Health Facility

Amanda Bynes Launches New Podcast Months After Leaving Mental Health Facility

Amanda Bynes to Leave Los Angeles When She's Discharged From Mental Health Facility

Amanda Bynes to Leave Los Angeles When She's Discharged From Mental Health Facility

Amanda Bynes Ditches Outpatient Care for Inpatient Treatment After 2nd Psychiatric Hold in a Year

Amanda Bynes Ditches Outpatient Care for Inpatient Treatment After 2nd Psychiatric Hold in a Year

Amanda Bynes to Start 'Outpatient Care' After Being Released From Psychiatric Hold

Amanda Bynes to Start 'Outpatient Care' After Being Released From Psychiatric Hold

Latest News
Anne Hathaway Doubts Her Scrapped 'Barbie' Movie Could've Lived Up to Greta Gerwig's
  • Dec 12, 2023

Anne Hathaway Doubts Her Scrapped 'Barbie' Movie Could've Lived Up to Greta Gerwig's

Taylor Swift Praised for 'Setting an Example' With $1M Donation to Tornado Victims in Tennessee
  • Dec 12, 2023

Taylor Swift Praised for 'Setting an Example' With $1M Donation to Tornado Victims in Tennessee

Charlie Sheen Reveals Concerns With Sons' Habit Amid His 'Single Dad' Role
  • Dec 12, 2023

Charlie Sheen Reveals Concerns With Sons' Habit Amid His 'Single Dad' Role

Travis Kelce to Go All Out for Taylor Swift's Upcoming Birthday Party
  • Dec 12, 2023

Travis Kelce to Go All Out for Taylor Swift's Upcoming Birthday Party

Cecily Strong Backed Out of 'SNL' Cold Open Due to 'Uncomfortable' Anti-Semitic Joke
  • Dec 12, 2023

Cecily Strong Backed Out of 'SNL' Cold Open Due to 'Uncomfortable' Anti-Semitic Joke

Andy Cohen Makes Fun of His Viral Jingle Ball Outfit
  • Dec 12, 2023

Andy Cohen Makes Fun of His Viral Jingle Ball Outfit

Most Read
Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Covers X-Rated Look With Huge Teddy Bear at Art Basel
Celebrity

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Covers X-Rated Look With Huge Teddy Bear at Art Basel

Taylor Swift Spending Over $10M to Have Her London Mansion Renovated

Taylor Swift Spending Over $10M to Have Her London Mansion Renovated

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor Make Their Romance Red Carpet Official

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor Make Their Romance Red Carpet Official

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Reveals Sister Anna 'Chickadee' Was in 'So Much Pain' Prior to Death

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Reveals Sister Anna 'Chickadee' Was in 'So Much Pain' Prior to Death

Keke Palmer 'Wears Trauma Like a Dolce Gabbana Coat' After Split From Abusive Baby Daddy

Keke Palmer 'Wears Trauma Like a Dolce Gabbana Coat' After Split From Abusive Baby Daddy

Tony Romo Calls Taylor Swift Travis Kelce's 'Wife' During Chiefs vs. Bills Game Amid Proposal Rumor

Tony Romo Calls Taylor Swift Travis Kelce's 'Wife' During Chiefs vs. Bills Game Amid Proposal Rumor

Selena Gomez Suspected of Pulling PR Stunt With Benny Blanco Romance

Selena Gomez Suspected of Pulling PR Stunt With Benny Blanco Romance

Ryan O'Neal's Son Pledges to Take Care of Dad's Beloved Dogs Following His Death

Ryan O'Neal's Son Pledges to Take Care of Dad's Beloved Dogs Following His Death

Julia Fox Covers Chest With Leather Belt During New Los Angeles Outing

Julia Fox Covers Chest With Leather Belt During New Los Angeles Outing