Beyonce Defended After Being Called Out by Artist Hajime Sorayama Over 'Renaissance' Costume

The 'Break My Soul' hitmaker has many social media users come in her defense after the fashion designer accused her of copying his concept for her silver metallic headpiece.

Dec 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles has had social media users come in her defense following Hajime Sorayama's allegation leveled at her. After being accused of copying the fashion designer's concept for one of her costumes during "Renaissance" tour, the "Break My Soul" hitmaker was supported by many.

On Monday, December 11, a number of social media users voiced their thoughts on Hajime's claim suggesting that the 42-year-old superstar did not ask for his permission to use his concept. In the comments section of his latest Instagram post, one in particular penned, "She's wearing Thierry Mugler based off an archive Mugler look that referenced 'Metropolis'. Were you this incensed when she wore a similar headpiece in 2007 at the BET awards?"

Meanwhile, another blasted Hajime by writing, "I'm a fan of your work, but this is a reach. These visuals have been out since May, when the tour started; however, now you suddenly have a problem with it? 1. It's just a headpiece. 2. This look, in addition to many of her other looks spanning her career are Mugler/reference Mugler's work… so, was he copying you as well?"

A third asked, "You don't own the Robot Hyper Feme Genre. Also, the album, artwork, concert, movie came and went. Why are you speaking about it now?" In the meantime, a fourth noted, "You and whoever made her headpiece clearly drew from the same metropolis inspo. Doesn't make anyone a thief, certainly not Beyonce."

In the post itself, Hajime uploaded a series of photos in an attempt to compare Queen Bey's headpiece to his designs. In one of the snaps, the "Halo" hitmaker could be seen wearing a silver metallic robot-themed hat, which covered the upper part of her hair.

Along with the snaps, Hajima wrote in the caption of the post, "Yo @beyonce You should have asked me 'officially' so that I could make much better work for you as like my man @theweeknd." He mentioned the official Instagram account of singer The Weeknd, who is one of the designer's clients.

