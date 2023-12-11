ATEEZ Scores First No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With 'THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL'

Music

Dec 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - ATEEZ reaches a new milestone with "THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL". The K-Pop group scores their first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 albums chart after earning 152,000 equivalent album units in the United States in the week ending December 7, according to Luminate.

Of the number, album sales comprise 146,000. SEA units comprise 5,500, equaling 7.59 million on-demand official streams of the set's tracks. TEA units, meanwhile, comprise 500.

"THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL" marks ATEEZ's fourth Top 10-charting effort. Their previous highest-charting album on the Billboard 200 was "The World EP.2: Outlaw", which landed at No. 2 in June.

Back to the chart, Taylor Swift's former No. 1 "1989 (Taylor's Version)" falls one rank to No. 2 with 101,000 equivalent album units. Drake's "For All the Dogs" moves down from No. 2 to No. 3 with 76,000 units.

Morgan Wallen's "One Thing at a Time" is a non-mover at No. 4 with 65,000. Following it up is Michael Buble's "Christmas", ascending from No. 9 to No. 5 after earning 60,000 units. Taylor's "Midnights", meanwhile, drops from No. 3 to No. 6 with 55,000 units.

Staying steady at No. 7 is SZA's "SOS" with 51,000 units. Noah Kahan's "Stick Season" enters the Top 10 from No. 13 to No. 8 after earning 48,000 equivalent album units.

Trailing behind is Taylor's "Folklore", which falls from No. 5 to No. 9 with 46,000 equivalent album units earned. Rounding out the Top 10 is Nat King Cole's "The Christmas Song". It returns to the region for a sixth consecutive holiday season, rising from No. 16 to No. 10 with 44,000 units.

Top Ten of Billboard 200:

