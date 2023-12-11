 

John Lennon's Grammy Award Trophy Estimated to Reach $500K at Auction

John Lennon's Grammy Award Trophy Estimated to Reach $500K at Auction
Instagram
Music

Bidding on the Beatles late legend's trophy, which he was presented for his 'significant contributions to the field of recording,' currently stands at $200,000 but is expected to rise.

  • Dec 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - A Grammy Award given to the late John Lennon is expected to fetch up to $500,000 at auction. The Beatles legend, who was shot dead in 1980, and his bandmates, Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Ringo Starr and the late George Harrison, were given the Grammy Trustee statuettes in 1972 in recognition to their "significant contributions to the field of recording," but the "Imagine" singer didn't want his trophy, and it is now up for sale.

Gotta Have Rock and Roll, a music memorabilia-based auction house, told TMZ that John told the president of the Grammys, "I'm not a Beatle anymore, you can keep it."

A description of the award on the auction house's website stated, "The Beatles 1972 Grammy Trustee Award Presented to The Beatle John Lennon (John Gifted the award to the Head of Apple Records who was also the President of Naras The Grammys). The Grammy Trustees Award is presented to individuals who, during their careers in music, have made significant contributions, other than performance, to the field of recording. The Beatles won the award in 1972."

  Editors' Pick

"Each member was presented with their own Grammy, this example being the one that was presented to John Lennon. The golden gramophone award is mounted on a wood base with an inscribed plaque affixed to it reading, 'National Academy of Recording Artists and Sciences, National Trustees Awards 1972, To, The Beatles, John Lennon,' " the description further read.

"Provenance: From the collection of the former head of Apple Records and the president of NARAS. The consignor, a close friend of John Lennon, was given this award directly from John Lennon. The winning bidder will receive a letter from the executive confirming the details. Beatles Grammys are virtually impossible to find and extremely hard to obtain. This example is exceptional and is a museum quality item. Good condition," the description continued.

Bidding on the award currently stands at $200,000 but is expected to rise before the auction closes on Friday, December 15. Other Beatles lots currently up for auction with Gotta Have Rock and Roll include handwritten lyrics, a 1964 signed U.S. tour contract, an autographed setlist, and John's sunglasses, fountain pen and a matchbook.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Ali MacGraw Explains Ryan O'Neal's Influence on Her Successful Career After His Death

ATEEZ Scores First No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With 'THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL'
Related Posts
John Lennon's Murder Will Be 'Examined' in New Docu-Series

John Lennon's Murder Will Be 'Examined' in New Docu-Series

John Lennon's Ex-PA Defends Supplying Him With Heroin: I Didn't Want Him to Use Street Drugs

John Lennon's Ex-PA Defends Supplying Him With Heroin: I Didn't Want Him to Use Street Drugs

John Lennon's Former PA Blames Lack of Security for His Murder

John Lennon's Former PA Blames Lack of Security for His Murder

John Lennon's Son Explains Why He Risked Getting in Trouble by Naming New Album 'Jude'

John Lennon's Son Explains Why He Risked Getting in Trouble by Naming New Album 'Jude'

Latest News
Anne Hathaway Doubts Her Scrapped 'Barbie' Movie Could've Lived Up to Greta Gerwig's
  • Dec 12, 2023

Anne Hathaway Doubts Her Scrapped 'Barbie' Movie Could've Lived Up to Greta Gerwig's

Taylor Swift Praised for 'Setting an Example' With $1M Donation to Tornado Victims in Tennessee
  • Dec 12, 2023

Taylor Swift Praised for 'Setting an Example' With $1M Donation to Tornado Victims in Tennessee

Charlie Sheen Reveals Concerns With Sons' Habit Amid His 'Single Dad' Role
  • Dec 12, 2023

Charlie Sheen Reveals Concerns With Sons' Habit Amid His 'Single Dad' Role

Travis Kelce to Go All Out for Taylor Swift's Upcoming Birthday Party
  • Dec 12, 2023

Travis Kelce to Go All Out for Taylor Swift's Upcoming Birthday Party

Cecily Strong Backed Out of 'SNL' Cold Open Due to 'Uncomfortable' Anti-Semitic Joke
  • Dec 12, 2023

Cecily Strong Backed Out of 'SNL' Cold Open Due to 'Uncomfortable' Anti-Semitic Joke

Andy Cohen Makes Fun of His Viral Jingle Ball Outfit
  • Dec 12, 2023

Andy Cohen Makes Fun of His Viral Jingle Ball Outfit

Most Read
Adam Driver Sings His Christmas List to Santa While Playing Piano on 'SNL'
Music

Adam Driver Sings His Christmas List to Santa While Playing Piano on 'SNL'

Mariah Carey Praises 'Christmas Angels' Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson After Surprise Performance

Mariah Carey Praises 'Christmas Angels' Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson After Surprise Performance

Rebecca Ferguson Dumped Record Labels to Find Out How Much 'Exactly' She's Earning

Rebecca Ferguson Dumped Record Labels to Find Out How Much 'Exactly' She's Earning

Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato Share Manager Again After Both Ditched Scooter Braun

Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato Share Manager Again After Both Ditched Scooter Braun

ATEEZ Scores First No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With 'THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL'

ATEEZ Scores First No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With 'THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL'

John Lennon's Grammy Award Trophy Estimated to Reach $500K at Auction

John Lennon's Grammy Award Trophy Estimated to Reach $500K at Auction

Beyonce Defended After Being Called Out by Artist Hajime Sorayama Over 'Renaissance' Costume

Beyonce Defended After Being Called Out by Artist Hajime Sorayama Over 'Renaissance' Costume

Nicki Minaj Announces 'Pink Friday 2' Big Tour

Nicki Minaj Announces 'Pink Friday 2' Big Tour

Olivia Rodrigo Defended by Fans After Being Trolled Over 'SNL' Performances

Olivia Rodrigo Defended by Fans After Being Trolled Over 'SNL' Performances