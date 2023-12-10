Tate McRae Tired of Writing 'Depressing' Songs

Instagram Music

While it feels 'perfect' to write sad songs, the 'You Broke Me First' hitmaker admits that she sometimes wants to stay away from gloomy and depressing music.

Dec 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tate McRae became "bored" of writing sad songs. The 20-year-old star confesses that some of her early music was actually quite "depressing" - but Tate's approach has changed over recent times.

"I was like, god, writing sad songs and being depressing, no one has ever seen a different side of me. All they've seen is victim, depressed Tate. Sometimes you grow up and things change and I got bored of it. So I'm like, I want to switch this up, but it feels perfect because I think it's fun to take a jab at yourself sometimes and your older self," the singer - who recently released "Think Later", her debut album - told Variety.

Tate has only just released her debut album and she's insisted that success hasn't come easily to her. The "Greedy" hitmaker - who is set to embark on a tour in 2024 - shared, "I'm like, I've been grinding since 13 years old! I'm probably the furthest thing from an industry plant for how long I've been doing this."

Tate also revealed that she's determined to be in full control of her own career. The pop star said, "If you're not hands-on, someone else is going to have to be hands-on. I don't want to not have a say in any part of this. I want to be on every phone call, I want to be on every creative meeting, I want to be the one giving all the ideas for these music videos. And also because I have fun doing it. I just genuinely love it."

