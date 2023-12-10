 

Julia Roberts Dishes on What Advice She Wishes to Tell Her Younger Self

Julia Roberts Dishes on What Advice She Wishes to Tell Her Younger Self
Cover Images/Darla Khazei
Celebrity

The 'Erin Brockovic' star wishes she had stood up 'straighter' when she was younger when looking back at her past in a press tour to promote her new movie.

  • Dec 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Julia Roberts wishes to tell her younger self that everything was going to turn out okay. The 56-year-old actress has been an A-lister in Hollywood since starring in classics like "Steel Magnolias" and "Pretty Woman" and has since gone on to win an Oscar but if she could go back in time, she would reassure herself about the future and joked that she would advise herself to "not pluck" her eyebrows.

"Stand up straighter. It's all going to be okay, and don't pluck your eyebrows," she told this week's edition of People when asked what advice she would give her younger self.

The "Erin Brockovic" star appears alongside fellow Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali in the new Netflix thriller "Leave the World Behind" and in the joint interview, he admitted he wishes he could tell his younger self to be "patient" about things.

  Editors' Pick

He said, "Be patient because things will unfold as they should. I always tell myself to be prayerful, patient, and persistent. Those three things and I feel you've got it all, in my humble opinion."

Meanwhile, the thriller - which focuses on a family whose rental home is subjected to a cyberattack that takes out their devices before two strangers arrive at the door - may fit into the genre of horror but Mahershala admitted that these days he "doesn't like to be scared" by a movie.

He said, "Not anymore. I loved it as a kid. I watched 'Friday the 13th' at eight or nine years old. Horror films and creature features. Then I got in my teens and drifted away from all that, and just as an adult I'm not that interested in being scared. ... Roller coasters, I'm good."

Julia added, "I used to like roller coasters when I was a kid growing up in Georgia; the Scream Machine at Six Flags was pretty great!"

You can share this post!

You might also like

Patrick Dempsey Blames TikTok for Making Life 'Quite Empty'

Tate McRae Tired of Writing 'Depressing' Songs
Related Posts
Julia Roberts Reveals the 'Hardest' Drug She's Ever Taken

Julia Roberts Reveals the 'Hardest' Drug She's Ever Taken

Julia Roberts Set 'Simple Rules' for Kids' Phone Use at Home

Julia Roberts Set 'Simple Rules' for Kids' Phone Use at Home

Julia Roberts Celebrates 21st Wedding Anniversary With Rare PDA-Filled Pic With Husband Danny Moder

Julia Roberts Celebrates 21st Wedding Anniversary With Rare PDA-Filled Pic With Husband Danny Moder

Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston to Swap Bodies in Upcoming Comedy

Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston to Swap Bodies in Upcoming Comedy

Latest News
Anne Hathaway Doubts Her Scrapped 'Barbie' Movie Could've Lived Up to Greta Gerwig's
  • Dec 12, 2023

Anne Hathaway Doubts Her Scrapped 'Barbie' Movie Could've Lived Up to Greta Gerwig's

Taylor Swift Praised for 'Setting an Example' With $1M Donation to Tornado Victims in Tennessee
  • Dec 12, 2023

Taylor Swift Praised for 'Setting an Example' With $1M Donation to Tornado Victims in Tennessee

Charlie Sheen Reveals Concerns With Sons' Habit Amid His 'Single Dad' Role
  • Dec 12, 2023

Charlie Sheen Reveals Concerns With Sons' Habit Amid His 'Single Dad' Role

Travis Kelce to Go All Out for Taylor Swift's Upcoming Birthday Party
  • Dec 12, 2023

Travis Kelce to Go All Out for Taylor Swift's Upcoming Birthday Party

Cecily Strong Backed Out of 'SNL' Cold Open Due to 'Uncomfortable' Anti-Semitic Joke
  • Dec 12, 2023

Cecily Strong Backed Out of 'SNL' Cold Open Due to 'Uncomfortable' Anti-Semitic Joke

Andy Cohen Makes Fun of His Viral Jingle Ball Outfit
  • Dec 12, 2023

Andy Cohen Makes Fun of His Viral Jingle Ball Outfit

Most Read
Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Covers X-Rated Look With Huge Teddy Bear at Art Basel
Celebrity

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Covers X-Rated Look With Huge Teddy Bear at Art Basel

Taylor Swift Spending Over $10M to Have Her London Mansion Renovated

Taylor Swift Spending Over $10M to Have Her London Mansion Renovated

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor Make Their Romance Red Carpet Official

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor Make Their Romance Red Carpet Official

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Reveals Sister Anna 'Chickadee' Was in 'So Much Pain' Prior to Death

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Reveals Sister Anna 'Chickadee' Was in 'So Much Pain' Prior to Death

Keke Palmer 'Wears Trauma Like a Dolce Gabbana Coat' After Split From Abusive Baby Daddy

Keke Palmer 'Wears Trauma Like a Dolce Gabbana Coat' After Split From Abusive Baby Daddy

Selena Gomez Suspected of Pulling PR Stunt With Benny Blanco Romance

Selena Gomez Suspected of Pulling PR Stunt With Benny Blanco Romance

Tony Romo Calls Taylor Swift Travis Kelce's 'Wife' During Chiefs vs. Bills Game Amid Proposal Rumor

Tony Romo Calls Taylor Swift Travis Kelce's 'Wife' During Chiefs vs. Bills Game Amid Proposal Rumor

Ryan O'Neal's Son Pledges to Take Care of Dad's Beloved Dogs Following His Death

Ryan O'Neal's Son Pledges to Take Care of Dad's Beloved Dogs Following His Death

Julia Fox Covers Chest With Leather Belt During New Los Angeles Outing

Julia Fox Covers Chest With Leather Belt During New Los Angeles Outing