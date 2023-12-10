Julia Roberts Dishes on What Advice She Wishes to Tell Her Younger Self

Cover Images/Darla Khazei Celebrity

The 'Erin Brockovic' star wishes she had stood up 'straighter' when she was younger when looking back at her past in a press tour to promote her new movie.

Dec 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Julia Roberts wishes to tell her younger self that everything was going to turn out okay. The 56-year-old actress has been an A-lister in Hollywood since starring in classics like "Steel Magnolias" and "Pretty Woman" and has since gone on to win an Oscar but if she could go back in time, she would reassure herself about the future and joked that she would advise herself to "not pluck" her eyebrows.

"Stand up straighter. It's all going to be okay, and don't pluck your eyebrows," she told this week's edition of People when asked what advice she would give her younger self.

The "Erin Brockovic" star appears alongside fellow Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali in the new Netflix thriller "Leave the World Behind" and in the joint interview, he admitted he wishes he could tell his younger self to be "patient" about things.

He said, "Be patient because things will unfold as they should. I always tell myself to be prayerful, patient, and persistent. Those three things and I feel you've got it all, in my humble opinion."

Meanwhile, the thriller - which focuses on a family whose rental home is subjected to a cyberattack that takes out their devices before two strangers arrive at the door - may fit into the genre of horror but Mahershala admitted that these days he "doesn't like to be scared" by a movie.

He said, "Not anymore. I loved it as a kid. I watched 'Friday the 13th' at eight or nine years old. Horror films and creature features. Then I got in my teens and drifted away from all that, and just as an adult I'm not that interested in being scared. ... Roller coasters, I'm good."

Julia added, "I used to like roller coasters when I was a kid growing up in Georgia; the Scream Machine at Six Flags was pretty great!"

You can share this post!