 

Marilyn Monroe's Home Where She Died Could Be Saved From Demolition

Marilyn Monroe's Home Where She Died Could Be Saved From Demolition
Instagram
Celebrity

The Monroe Preservation Group tries to keep the building, which the late actress purchased just six months before died in August 1962, intact by proving its historical significance to the local area.

  • Oct 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Marilyn Monroe's home could be saved from demolition. The Hollywood legend purchased the 1929-built Spanish-style hacienda on 5th Helena Drive in Los Angeles just six months before she was found dead in August 1962 at the age of 36 but in September, a permit was approved to tear down the home.

Now, the Monroe Preservation Group is trying to prove that the house is of historical significance to the local area after discovering that it was also lived in by architect Harbin Hunter. Group member Jordan told PEOPLE, "I was going through old newspapers and ads because we knew that there was a connection to the Hunter family. And [April and I] both discovered at the same time that Hunter was the co-architect on the first house in Hollywoodland."

  Editors' Pick

"People think this house should be saved because Marilyn lived there for six months and died there. But what we're hoping this shows is that this house actually has deep ties to the Los Angeles community," Jordan explained. "It's actually a pristine example of the architectural styles that were popular in the 1920s. (Hunter) really defined the style for the decade. So we want to show that this house has much more significance than [the fact that] somebody died here."

April went on to reveal that architect John DeLario, along with Hunter, had "planned the entire layout" of the neighborhood and that their most famous building is still standing today. She said, "They planned the entire neighborhood together, from the layout and the housing styles and everything. Their most famous actual building in the Hollywoodland development was the Kanst Art Gallery, which is still standing. And when you look at that, you can see a lot of elements that were also used in the 5th Helena address."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Julia Fox Poses in Bizarre Outfit After Revealing Her Near-Death Drug Overdose Experience

First Teaser for 'Mean Girls: The Musical' Movie Leaks Online
Related Posts
Marilyn Monroe Warned Joan Collins of the 'Wolves' in Hollywood

Marilyn Monroe Warned Joan Collins of the 'Wolves' in Hollywood

Marilyn Monroe's Iconic Mansion Finally Sold After Being on Market for Over 3 Years

Marilyn Monroe's Iconic Mansion Finally Sold After Being on Market for Over 3 Years

Marilyn Monroe's Movie 'Some Like It Hot' Heading to Broadway

Marilyn Monroe's Movie 'Some Like It Hot' Heading to Broadway

Marilyn Monroe Wore No Underwear for President Kennedy Serenade, New Book Uncovers

Marilyn Monroe Wore No Underwear for President Kennedy Serenade, New Book Uncovers

Latest News
Marilyn Monroe's Home Where She Died Could Be Saved From Demolition
  • Oct 13, 2023

Marilyn Monroe's Home Where She Died Could Be Saved From Demolition

Brian May Calls His Longtime Driver 'Dearest Friend' in Heartfelt Post After Sudden Passing
  • Oct 13, 2023

Brian May Calls His Longtime Driver 'Dearest Friend' in Heartfelt Post After Sudden Passing

First Teaser for 'Mean Girls: The Musical' Movie Leaks Online
  • Oct 13, 2023

First Teaser for 'Mean Girls: The Musical' Movie Leaks Online

Julia Fox Poses in Bizarre Outfit After Revealing Her Near-Death Drug Overdose Experience
  • Oct 13, 2023

Julia Fox Poses in Bizarre Outfit After Revealing Her Near-Death Drug Overdose Experience

Timothee Chalamet Stands Up to Bullies in New 'Wonka' Trailer
  • Oct 13, 2023

Timothee Chalamet Stands Up to Bullies in New 'Wonka' Trailer

Justin Bieber Steps Out for Coffee After Receiving Backlash Over His Israel Post
  • Oct 13, 2023

Justin Bieber Steps Out for Coffee After Receiving Backlash Over His Israel Post

Most Read
Tamra Judge Updates Fans After Denying 'Disgusting' Claims Ozempic Caused Her Intestinal Issue
Celebrity

Tamra Judge Updates Fans After Denying 'Disgusting' Claims Ozempic Caused Her Intestinal Issue

Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Doesn't Have Plan to File for Divorce Despite Splitting From Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Doesn't Have Plan to File for Divorce Despite Splitting From Will Smith

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Share Wedding Pics After Getting Married in 'Ethereal Celebration'

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Share Wedding Pics After Getting Married in 'Ethereal Celebration'

Jeannie Mai Breaks Social Media Silence After Jeezy Filed for Divorce

Jeannie Mai Breaks Social Media Silence After Jeezy Filed for Divorce

David Beckham's Alleged Mistress Accuses Him of 'Playing the Victim' Amid Resurfaced Affair Claims

David Beckham's Alleged Mistress Accuses Him of 'Playing the Victim' Amid Resurfaced Affair Claims

Justin Timberlake Warned He 'Won't Be Happy' With Britney Spears' Memoir

Justin Timberlake Warned He 'Won't Be Happy' With Britney Spears' Memoir

Ana Navarro Accuses Jada Pinkett Smith of Using Will Smith Split Revelation to 'Sell Books'

Ana Navarro Accuses Jada Pinkett Smith of Using Will Smith Split Revelation to 'Sell Books'

NeNe Leakes Faces Default Judgment After Allegedly Ignoring Lawsuit Regarding Unpaid Rent

NeNe Leakes Faces Default Judgment After Allegedly Ignoring Lawsuit Regarding Unpaid Rent

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Legally Married for This Reason

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Legally Married for This Reason