 
Patrick J. Adams Recalls Meghan Markle's Chemistry in 'Suits'
On 'Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast', Patrick J. Adams reveals how previous work with the Duchess of Sussex helped her face her chemistry reads for the role of Rachel Zane on 'Suits'.

  • Oct 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Patrick J. Adams has shared new details about Meghan Markle's audition for her breakout role in "Suits". Speaking on the second episode of his SiriusXM podcast, "Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast", Adams recalled working with Markle on a previous failed pilot.

Despite not having seen or spoken to each other since that initial encounter, Adams and Markle reunited during the chemistry reads for "Suits". Adams was impressed by Markle's easy chemistry during the read, noting that it was evident from the start that she had the potential to succeed in the role.

"I think just knowing each other and getting to calm down and not have those nerves of just getting to know one another really helped that chemistry read," Adams said. "And it was just clear that we had an easygoing thing when we went into that room."

  Editors' Pick

According to royal biographer Andrew Morton, Markle felt nervous after her audition, but the show's creator, Aaron Korsh, later revealed that she had "aced" the test. Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle went on to become the lead stars of "Suits," with their on-screen chemistry contributing to the show's success.

Markle made a significant move before her audition by purchasing a new dress from H&M. According to Morton, producers asked her to wear the dress rather than the jeans and top she had originally planned. This purchase proved to be a pivotal decision, as it played a role in Markle securing the part.

New episodes of SiriusXM's "Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast" are available every Tuesday on the SiriusXM app and wherever podcasts are available.

