 

Whitney Port Feels Judged by Concerns About Her Weight: 'It Made My Blood Boil'

While dishing on when her eating disorder began, the former member of 'The Hills' admits she was left uncomfortable by some of the criticisms about her skinny figure.

  • Oct 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Whitney Port dishes on the "pressure" to be thin when she became famous. The 38-year-old reality star had just graduated from high school when she started filming "The Hills" and explained that she initially thought she was "so much bigger" than her female co-stars and her sudden rise to fame "affected" her relationship with food but has been "taking steps" to resolve things.

"Definitely. When I started filming 'The Hills', I was coming off of my freshman year of college, where I'd gained a ton of weight. And then I saw myself on screen and was like, 'Oh my God, I'm so much bigger than all the other girls on the show,' " she told UsWeekly when asked if she felt a pressure to be thin when she starred on the show.

"I think it was the first thing that started affecting my relationship with food. [Later] I was always able to maintain [my weight] because I felt like I was in a healthy spot. It's just this past year stuff caught up with me."

"I've [been meeting] with a nutritionist, and now I'm digging into what my actual issues are. What I've realized is that they're entirely environmental. I lost my dad 10 years ago. I've been on an infertility journey of five years, and there was just so much sadness and loss. Sometimes, you can be in denial about that stuff because you don't want to have to take a look at it. I didn't even realize it was affecting my physical health in that way."

The former MTV star went on to add that recent comment about her slim figure during New York Fashion Week made her "blood boil" even though she appreciated the concerns of her fans.

She said, "I started seeing all the comments on [an Instagram] post I had done, and Timmy was like, 'Maybe this is something you want to clear up.' The concerns that were real, I appreciate. It's the judginess of 'Eat a burger,' or 'Maybe if you gain 20 pounds, you'd actually get pregnant.' Those things that are so unnecessary."

"I was in my hotel room by myself [during New York Fashion Week], and I saw one particular post had a lot of comments. So I'm like, let's see what's happening here, and honestly, it just made my blood boil. I'm so sick of having other people have an opinion about how I look when they know nothing. So I was like, 'I have to say something. I've had enough.' "

