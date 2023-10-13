Khloe Kardashian Fuming at Mom Kris Jenner for Cheating on Late Dad Robert

Instagram Celebrity

Khloe and her momager get into a heated argument as Khloe confronts the matriarch over her infidelity during her marriage to late lawyer, Robert Kardashian.

Oct 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian has blasted Kris Jenner over her infidelity. The 39-year-old star talked to her mom about her cheating on Robert Kardashian - Khloe's dad and Kris' ex-husband - during a heated exchange on an upcoming episode of "The Kardashians".

"Whenever you're ready to admit to me that you f***** up big time with me...," Khloe says in a teaser of the next episode. Kris, 67 - who was married to Robert between 1978 and 1991 - then fires back, "I did not f** up big time."

Khloe subsequently complains that she's "never f****** heard." She adds, "We put a Band-Aid over a bullet hole." Kris replies, "No, you misunderstood. You're just somewhere else, you're spiralling."

Khloe - who previously split from Tristan Thompson after it emerged that he'd been unfaithful - later asked her mom to explain her own infidelity.

The reality star - who has True, five, and Tatum, 13 months, with Tristan - said, "What was your mindset when you cheated?" Kris appeared shocked by the question and then replied, "You're asking me?" Khloe snapped back, "Who the f*** else am I talking to?"

Robert died of cancer in July 2003, aged 59.

Kris met Caitlyn Jenner on a blind date in 1990 and the former Olympian recently admitted that it was a case of "love at first sight." The 73-year-old TV star - who was known as Bruce Jenner at the time - revealed that they developed an instant chemistry, even though she was still married to Robert.

Caitlyn - who was married to Kris between 1991 and 2015 - told The Times newspaper, "We hit it off right at the beginning, and we were married after five and a half months. I was infatuated with her, because she was very different from me. But yes, I'd have to say, it was love at first sight."

You can share this post!