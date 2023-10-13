 

Khloe Kardashian Fuming at Mom Kris Jenner for Cheating on Late Dad Robert

Khloe Kardashian Fuming at Mom Kris Jenner for Cheating on Late Dad Robert
Instagram
Celebrity

Khloe and her momager get into a heated argument as Khloe confronts the matriarch over her infidelity during her marriage to late lawyer, Robert Kardashian.

  • Oct 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian has blasted Kris Jenner over her infidelity. The 39-year-old star talked to her mom about her cheating on Robert Kardashian - Khloe's dad and Kris' ex-husband - during a heated exchange on an upcoming episode of "The Kardashians".

"Whenever you're ready to admit to me that you f***** up big time with me...," Khloe says in a teaser of the next episode. Kris, 67 - who was married to Robert between 1978 and 1991 - then fires back, "I did not f** up big time."

Khloe subsequently complains that she's "never f****** heard." She adds, "We put a Band-Aid over a bullet hole." Kris replies, "No, you misunderstood. You're just somewhere else, you're spiralling."

Khloe - who previously split from Tristan Thompson after it emerged that he'd been unfaithful - later asked her mom to explain her own infidelity.

  Editors' Pick

The reality star - who has True, five, and Tatum, 13 months, with Tristan - said, "What was your mindset when you cheated?" Kris appeared shocked by the question and then replied, "You're asking me?" Khloe snapped back, "Who the f*** else am I talking to?"

Robert died of cancer in July 2003, aged 59.

Kris met Caitlyn Jenner on a blind date in 1990 and the former Olympian recently admitted that it was a case of "love at first sight." The 73-year-old TV star - who was known as Bruce Jenner at the time - revealed that they developed an instant chemistry, even though she was still married to Robert.

Caitlyn - who was married to Kris between 1991 and 2015 - told The Times newspaper, "We hit it off right at the beginning, and we were married after five and a half months. I was infatuated with her, because she was very different from me. But yes, I'd have to say, it was love at first sight."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Sharon Osbourne Insists on Keeping Her Plans to Die From Assisted Suicide
Related Posts
Khloe Kardashian Mocks Fanny Pack Criticisms

Khloe Kardashian Mocks Fanny Pack Criticisms

Khloe Kardashian Snaps at Tristan Thompson While Discussing His 'Traumatic' Scandals

Khloe Kardashian Snaps at Tristan Thompson While Discussing His 'Traumatic' Scandals

Khloe Kardashian Admits to Feeling Like an 'Idiot' for Having Whale Phobia: It's 'Irrational'

Khloe Kardashian Admits to Feeling Like an 'Idiot' for Having Whale Phobia: It's 'Irrational'

Khloe Kardashian Gets Filler Injection to Cover Up Wound From Melanoma Surgery

Khloe Kardashian Gets Filler Injection to Cover Up Wound From Melanoma Surgery

Latest News
Arnold Schwarzenegger Not on Speaking Terms With Ex-Mistress Mildred Baena
  • Oct 13, 2023

Arnold Schwarzenegger Not on Speaking Terms With Ex-Mistress Mildred Baena

Khloe Kardashian Fuming at Mom Kris Jenner for Cheating on Late Dad Robert
  • Oct 13, 2023

Khloe Kardashian Fuming at Mom Kris Jenner for Cheating on Late Dad Robert

Sharon Osbourne Insists on Keeping Her Plans to Die From Assisted Suicide
  • Oct 13, 2023

Sharon Osbourne Insists on Keeping Her Plans to Die From Assisted Suicide

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori 'Shunning' Her Italian Family
  • Oct 13, 2023

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori 'Shunning' Her Italian Family

Bruce Willis' Joy for Life Is 'Gone' Amid Dementia Battle
  • Oct 13, 2023

Bruce Willis' Joy for Life Is 'Gone' Amid Dementia Battle

Noel Gallagher Admits He Was to Blame for His Cats' Nervous Breakdowns
  • Oct 13, 2023

Noel Gallagher Admits He Was to Blame for His Cats' Nervous Breakdowns

Most Read
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spent 'Chill Night' in Kansas City for His Birthday
Celebrity

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spent 'Chill Night' in Kansas City for His Birthday

Tamra Judge Updates Fans After Denying 'Disgusting' Claims Ozempic Caused Her Intestinal Issue

Tamra Judge Updates Fans After Denying 'Disgusting' Claims Ozempic Caused Her Intestinal Issue

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023: GloRilla, Sexyy Red and More Slay on Red Carpet

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023: GloRilla, Sexyy Red and More Slay on Red Carpet

Mike Tindall Reveals Concern About Possible Brain Damage After Years of Playing Rugby

Mike Tindall Reveals Concern About Possible Brain Damage After Years of Playing Rugby

Scarlett Johansson Opens Up About 'Painful Memories' From Her Younger Years

Scarlett Johansson Opens Up About 'Painful Memories' From Her Younger Years

Britney Spears' Lawyer Insists She Has Driver License After Being Busted for Traffic Violations

Britney Spears' Lawyer Insists She Has Driver License After Being Busted for Traffic Violations

Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Doesn't Have Plan to File for Divorce Despite Splitting From Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Doesn't Have Plan to File for Divorce Despite Splitting From Will Smith

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Find Mutual Connections Despite 20-Year Age Gap

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Find Mutual Connections Despite 20-Year Age Gap

Rochelle Humes Recovering After Accidentally 'Pulling a Rib Out'

Rochelle Humes Recovering After Accidentally 'Pulling a Rib Out'