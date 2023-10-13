 

KISS Slapped With Lawsuit After Guitar Tech Died From Covid-19 While on Tour

Music

Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley are facing a legal battle against the family of their tour member who passed away after contracting Covid-19 while touring with the duo.

AceShowbiz - KISS rockers Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley are hit with a lawsuit after their guitar tech died from COVID-19. The family of guitar tech Francis Stueber are suing the duo after he passed away a few days after contracting the virus while on tour with the band in October 2021.

Francis' loved ones claimed Paul was the first to contract COVID-19 and it then spread due to lax safety policies on the tour, with anyone who fell ill with the virus simply told to quarantine in a hotel room in whichever city the band was in, but few other instructions were given, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

The guitar tech got COVID-19 in Detroit and was told to stay in their hotel, but the family alleged KISS' manager Doc McGhee failed to arrange for medical personnel to visit and examine him, despite promising to do so. Doc asked another person on the tour to check on Francis at the hotel, but the man was dead when the person arrived, just two days after he tested positive for the virus.

His family are taking action against Gene and Paul as well as Doc, Marriott hotels, and Live Nation, and are seeking an unspecified amount of damages.

In December 2021, Paul revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time, despite being fully vaccinated. The 71-year-old rocker wrote on Instagram alongside a selfie at the time, "My Omicron face! My entire family has it. I'm tired and have sniffles. Most of my family have absolutely no symptoms. Do as you choose. I'm so glad I'm vaccinated."

KISS were forced to cancel shows after Paul caught coronavirus the first time in the summer. The "Rock and Roll All Nite" group were just four days into the next leg of their delayed "End of the Road" tour when the rock legend tested positive and in a statement at the time, the band insisted they had been following COVID-19 safety protocols.

In a statement, the group said, "Everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated. The band and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows. The tour also has a COVID safety protocol officer on staff full-time that is ensuring everyone is closely following all CDC guidelines."

