Lenny Hochstein's Fiancee Shut Down Split Rumors After Their Awkward Run-In With His Ex Lisa

Katharina Mazepa stresses that she and her plastic surgeon fiance are still together and are 'happier than ever' after their engagement despite speculations suggesting otherwise.

Oct 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Katharina Mazepa has broken her silence on recent rumors about her relationship with Lenny Hochstein. After reportedly having an awkward run-in with his fiance's former wife Lisa Hochstein, the Austrian model shut down speculations suggesting that she and the plastic surgeon had called it quits.

Speaking to Page Six on Wednesday, October 11, the 28-year-old beauty stressed, "There is absolutely no truth to these claims." About her romance with 57-year-old Lenny, she went on to insist, "And we are happier than ever."

In addition to Katharina, her representative Louisa Warwick issued a statement about the matter in a separate interview with the outlet. Louisa revealed that Katharina and Lenny are "happily settled into their home, cherishing quality moments with the kids" and hosting a Halloween party. The rep continued, "Katharina has played a key role in organizing their upcoming Halloween party."

Katharina's clarification came after hosts of the "Cocktails and Gossip" podcast reported that she and Lenny had called off their engagement. In the Saturday, October 7 episode of the podcast, a source spoke to the hosts, "I was told that they have a pretty combative relationship."

"Ultimately, they had a huge fight after the move to the house that he evicted Lisa and the kids from," the source continued. Not stopping there, the source claimed that the engaged couple's house in Star Island, Florida is "available to rent." However, it was previously revealed by Page Six that the two intentionally rented their mansion for events.

Katharina and Lenny announced their engagement on July 29 in a joint post via Instagram. In the wake of the news, Lenny's former wife Lisa sarcastically congratulated the two. In a message on Instagram Story, Lisa deemed Katharina a "mistress."

On Saturday night, October 7, Katharina and Lenny reportedly had an awkward encounter with Lisa and her boyfriend Jody Glidden. A source, via Page Six, spotted Katharina and Lenny hanging out with their friends at the Prime 112 in Miami when Lisa and Jody arrived at the restaurant.

The star of "The Real Housewives of Miami" and Jody "arrived" as well as "dined with friends across the dining room but in eyesight [of Lenny and Katarina]," the source stated. "The two seemed to be happy they were there, but you could feel there was tension between the two [couples]."

