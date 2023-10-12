 

Madonna Sent to Her Grandma's House After Her Raunchy School Performance

In a new biography 'Madonna: A Rebel Life', the author details the singer's rebellious past, including the time she was grounded for two weeks following a shocking performance at school.

  Oct 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Madonna was grounded for two weeks following a shocking performance at school. The "Vogue" hitmaker previously revealed how she enjoyed doing "outrageous" routines during the annual talent show at West Junior High in Rochester Hills, Michigan, as a teenager, and a new book tells how one year she ended up being branded a "s**t" and was punished by her father because of her and her friend's raunchy moves.

An extract from Mary Gabriel's new biography "Madonna: A Rebel Life" obtained by People magazine states, "After dancing to Johnny Rivers' 'Secret Agent Man' during seventh grade, Madonna did a choreographed number to The Who's 'Baba O'Reilly' the following year and shocked the crowd. Wearing shorts and a top covered in green-and-pink painted hearts and flowers, she and a friend moved in a sensual manner for the performance. The audience was taken aback, as was Madonna's father, Tony Ciccone, who considered the performance inappropriate and grounded her for two weeks. They never spoke about the moment in detail around the house, according to her brother Christopher Ciccone, but Madonna apparently was called a 's**t' around town afterwards."

Madonna, now 65, was "shipped off" to stay with her grandma, but didn't view it as a punishment. The book continued, "She was subsequently shipped off to her grandma's house, which she liked, because her grandmother would allow her to go out with boys and drink beer. When Madonna returned home, she told Interview in 1985, her stepmother Joan 'told me I looked like a floozy and I was really smashed.' "

The "Beautiful Stranger" singer decided to embrace the "floozy" term, along with a pal. The tome added, "Soon, Madonna began adopting the term herself alongside a friend who also received the criticism. 'We got bras and stuffed them so our breasts were over-large and wore really tight sweaters - we were sweater-girl floozies. We wore tons of lipstick and really badly applied make-up and huge beauty marks and did our hair up like Tammy Wynette', she told Interview."

