 

Joe Jonas Insists He's 'Doing the Right Thing' After Settling Custody Battle With Sophie Turner

Sharing a picture taken at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, the 'Sucker' singer sends a cryptic message through his Instagram Story declaring that he is 'at the right place.'

  • Oct 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Joe Jonas appears to be feeling content now after resolving his custody battle with Sophie Turner. One day after it was reported that he and his estranged wife have reached a temporary agreement regarding their two daughters, the singer/actor insisted that he's "doing the right thing."

The 34-year-old father of two sent a cryptic message via his Instagram Story on Wednesday, October 11. He posted a picture taken at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee where the Jonas Brothers performed on Monday night.

The photo saw him standing in front of a mirror where the inspirational message that read, "I am at the right place, at the right time, doing the right thing," was scribbled on it. Above the message, a banner on the mirror read, "What do you want them to feel?"

Joe Jonas' IG Story

Joe Jonas declared he's 'doing the right thing' after resolving custody battle.

  Editors' Pick

Joe and Sophie reached a temporary agreement regarding their daughters, Delphine, 15 months, and Willa, three, after spending three days of mediation last week. "After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the US and the UK. We look forward to being great co-parents," they said in a statement on Tuesday.

The agreement states that the children will be with Sophie between October 9 and October 21. During that period, Sophie and her children are permitted to travel to England and throughout the U.S.

The kids will be returned to their dad by a nanny on October 21. The musician will have the same travel permissions up until November 2. The estranged pair have been asked to "submit a status report letter," detailing the status of their mediation, while it's also been decided that their temporary agreement will run until January 7."

Joe filed for divorce from Sophie in September after four years of marriage. She then launched a lawsuit against her estranged husband, accusing him of blocking her from taking their children to the U.K. However, Joe claimed that he was simply adhering to a Florida Court order.

