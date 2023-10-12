 

Report: Lizzo Plans Tell-All TV Interview Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Report: Lizzo Plans Tell-All TV Interview Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit
The Grammy-winning musician previously denied allegations of sexual harassment, discrimination and creating a 'hostile work environment' leveled at her by three former back dancers.

  Oct 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lizzo is reportedly considering a tell-all interview over her legal row with her backup dancers. The "About Damn Time" hitmaker previously denied allegations of discrimination and creating a "hostile work environment" made by three former members of her "Big Grrrls" dance troupe, Crystal Williams, Noelle Rodriguez and Arianna Davis, as they alleged they were subjected to sexual, religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment.

Now, an insider has claimed she has been approached by a number of people to do an interview over the situation and is said to be "considering" an offer to speak to CBS News anchor Gayle King. A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Lizzo was privately inundated with support from people who knew her when the lawsuit was made public."

"It has been an incredibly tough time for her and she has taken a huge hit to her reputation. She has had a number of people interested in a sit down interview but it is an offer from Gayle King that appears to be the bid she will consider," the source continued. "There is obviously still a lot going on legally and Lizzo is being guided by her team as to what would be the best course of action to take."

The "Truth Hurts" hitmaker previously described the aftermath of the accusations as "gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing." The 35-year-old singer added that her "work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned", along with her character."

"Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed," the Grammy winner wrote on Instagram. "These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional."

