 

Justin Timberlake Warned He 'Won't Be Happy' With Britney Spears' Memoir

Justin Timberlake Warned He 'Won't Be Happy' With Britney Spears' Memoir
INSTARimages/Cover Images
Celebrity

A source warns that the '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker 'goes hard' at the NSYNC star, whom she famously dated in the early 2000s, in her upcoming tell-all book 'The Woman in Me'.

  • Oct 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Justin Timberlake "won't be happy" about how he is depicted in Britney Spears' upcoming autobiography. The 42-year-old pop star famously dated "...Baby One More Time" hitmaker Britney, who regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune and various aspects of her life when a conservatorship governed by her family was terminated in 2021, in the early 2000s and now that she is set to release bombshell memoir "The Woman In Me", an insider has claimed that she goes "hard" on her former boyfriend.

A source told Us Weekly, "Justin's not going to be happy. Britney goes at him hard!" However, another insider claimed that Britney, whose relationship with the NSYNC star came to an end in 2003 after she was allegedly unfaithful, does not intend to "skewer" anyone with the book and simply wants to give the facts as she sees them. A second source added, "It's not Britneys intention to skewer anyone. She's just going to relay the facts from her perspective."

  Editors' Pick

Another insider has warned fans that they will have to be "patient" when they pick up a copy. A source told Page Six, "You read some of her family history in the book and you think, Oh my God, that poor girl.' You have to be really patient with somebody telling their story for the first time and not force them. She details her family history, from her grandparents to her parents to why she is the way she is."

The "Lucky" songstress recently explained that the book, which takes its title from a lyric from her 2001 hit "I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman", is the result of extensive therapy. She told fans on her Instagram, "Ok guys so my book is coming out very, very soon. I worked my a** off for this book, I had a lot of therapy to get this book done, so you guys better like it. And if you don't like it, that's fine too."

Britney is the third member of her family to release a tome telling the story of her rise to fame, with her mother Lynne Spears penning "Through the Storm: A Real Story of Fame and Family in a Tabloid World" released in 2008 and her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears having published "Things I Should Have Said" in 2022. Britney said in a message alongside the cover reveal of the book, "It's coming. My story. On my terms. At Last. Are you ready? On sale 10.24.23."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kim﻿ Kardashian 'Devastated' by 'Horrific Images' of Hamas Attack on Israel

Justin Bieber Ripped After Posting and Deleting Israel Support Post Featuring Gaza Pic
Related Posts
Justin Timberlake Books His First Show in Four Years

Justin Timberlake Books His First Show in Four Years

Justin Timberlake Preparing for Massive Tour in 2024

Justin Timberlake Preparing for Massive Tour in 2024

MTV VMAs 2023: Justin Timberlake and Megan Thee Stallion Not Fighting Despite Awkward Exchange

MTV VMAs 2023: Justin Timberlake and Megan Thee Stallion Not Fighting Despite Awkward Exchange

Justin Timberlake Has Listed His Tennessee Estate for $10 Million

Justin Timberlake Has Listed His Tennessee Estate for $10 Million

Latest News
Zac Efron Wrestles to Protect His Family in First 'The Iron Claw' Trailer
  • Oct 12, 2023

Zac Efron Wrestles to Protect His Family in First 'The Iron Claw' Trailer

Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm Shock Fans With NSFW Scene on 'The Morning Show'
  • Oct 12, 2023

Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm Shock Fans With NSFW Scene on 'The Morning Show'

Olivia Rodrigo Shares What She Learned From 'Sour Tour'
  • Oct 12, 2023

Olivia Rodrigo Shares What She Learned From 'Sour Tour'

Prince William 'Utterly Condemned' Hamas' Attack on Israel
  • Oct 12, 2023

Prince William 'Utterly Condemned' Hamas' Attack on Israel

Sherri Shepherd Recalls Spilling the Beans on Barbara Walters' Secret Hook-Up With Richard Pryor
  • Oct 12, 2023

Sherri Shepherd Recalls Spilling the Beans on Barbara Walters' Secret Hook-Up With Richard Pryor

Jada Pinkett Smith Says Ayahuasca Helped Her Battle Suicidal Thoughts
  • Oct 12, 2023

Jada Pinkett Smith Says Ayahuasca Helped Her Battle Suicidal Thoughts

Most Read
Taylor Swift's Fans Poke Fun at Travis Kelce's 'Midnights' 'Curtain' Pants
Celebrity

Taylor Swift's Fans Poke Fun at Travis Kelce's 'Midnights' 'Curtain' Pants

Report: Kris Jenner Thinks Caitlyn Jenner Is 'Completely Different Person' After Gender Transition

Report: Kris Jenner Thinks Caitlyn Jenner Is 'Completely Different Person' After Gender Transition

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spent 'Chill Night' in Kansas City for His Birthday

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spent 'Chill Night' in Kansas City for His Birthday

Kyle Richards' Estranged Hubby Mauricio Umansky Not Dating Actress Leslie Bega Despite Dinner Date

Kyle Richards' Estranged Hubby Mauricio Umansky Not Dating Actress Leslie Bega Despite Dinner Date

Hailee Steinfeld Cheers on Rumored Beau Josh Allen After Her NY Outing With His Mother

Hailee Steinfeld Cheers on Rumored Beau Josh Allen After Her NY Outing With His Mother

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023: GloRilla, Sexyy Red and More Slay on Red Carpet

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023: GloRilla, Sexyy Red and More Slay on Red Carpet

Rebecca Loos Breaks Silence on Backlash Amid Resurfaced David Beckham Affair Allegations

Rebecca Loos Breaks Silence on Backlash Amid Resurfaced David Beckham Affair Allegations

Lady GaGa Enjoys Concert Date With Boyfriend Michael Polansky Despite Split Rumors

Lady GaGa Enjoys Concert Date With Boyfriend Michael Polansky Despite Split Rumors

Tom Brady Spends Time With Daughter Vivian After Flaunting Toned Abs on Florida Boat Ride

Tom Brady Spends Time With Daughter Vivian After Flaunting Toned Abs on Florida Boat Ride