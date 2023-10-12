The Kid LAROI to Release New Collab With Jungkook and Central Cee Soon

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - The Kid LAROI has good news to share with his fans. The "Stay" hitmaker announced on Tuesday, October 10 that he will release a new collaboration with Jungkook and Central Cee called "Too Much".

Making use of Instagram, the 20-year-old shared a teaser of what appears to be the MV for the new track. The short clip sees each musician bopping along to a snippet of the song's funky instrumental. It concludes with the single's release times in New York City, Seoul, London and Sydney.

In the caption, LAROI wrote, "TOO MUCH w/ JUNG KOOK & @centralcee OCTOBER 20TH. pre-order link in bio!" He went on to declare, "ALBUM IN NOVEMBER - it's finally time… #toomuch #tft."

LAROI last released new music in April. At that time, he unleashed the single "Where Does Your Spirit Go?", which is expected to appear on his long-awaited debut album, "The First Time".

When announcing the project in January, LAROI shared a trailer on Instagram, in which he said, "You never forget the first time." He went on to detail, "The first time you fall in love. The first time you get caught. The first time you feel shame. The first real kiss."

