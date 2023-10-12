 

The Kid LAROI to Release New Collab With Jungkook and Central Cee Soon

The Kid LAROI to Release New Collab With Jungkook and Central Cee Soon
Instagram
Celebrity

Making use of Instagram, the 20-year-old Australian singer shares a teaser of what appears to be the MV for the new track, which sees each musician bopping along to a snippet of the song's funky instrumental.

  • Oct 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - The Kid LAROI has good news to share with his fans. The "Stay" hitmaker announced on Tuesday, October 10 that he will release a new collaboration with Jungkook and Central Cee called "Too Much".

Making use of Instagram, the 20-year-old shared a teaser of what appears to be the MV for the new track. The short clip sees each musician bopping along to a snippet of the song's funky instrumental. It concludes with the single's release times in New York City, Seoul, London and Sydney.

In the caption, LAROI wrote, "TOO MUCH w/ JUNG KOOK & @centralcee OCTOBER 20TH. pre-order link in bio!" He went on to declare, "ALBUM IN NOVEMBER - it's finally time… #toomuch #tft."

  Editors' Pick

LAROI last released new music in April. At that time, he unleashed the single "Where Does Your Spirit Go?", which is expected to appear on his long-awaited debut album, "The First Time".

When announcing the project in January, LAROI shared a trailer on Instagram, in which he said, "You never forget the first time." He went on to detail, "The first time you fall in love. The first time you get caught. The first time you feel shame. The first real kiss."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Lourdes Leon Pays Homage to Mom Madonna's 'Frozen' MV With Visuals for Her New Single 'Spelling'

YG's Baby Mama Catelyn Sparks Rushed to Hospital After Being Involved in Fatal Crash
Related Posts
The Kid LAROI Walks Down Memory Lane on 'Kids Are Growing Up (Part 1)'

The Kid LAROI Walks Down Memory Lane on 'Kids Are Growing Up (Part 1)'

The Kid LAROI Yearns for Finding 'Love Again' on New Track

The Kid LAROI Yearns for Finding 'Love Again' on New Track

The Kid LAROI's Reminisces the Old Times on 'I Can't Go Back to The Way It Was (Intro)'

The Kid LAROI's Reminisces the Old Times on 'I Can't Go Back to The Way It Was (Intro)'

The Kid LAROI's Mom Difficult to Work With, Music Insiders Say

The Kid LAROI's Mom Difficult to Work With, Music Insiders Say

Latest News
Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Responds to Backlash Amid His Rumored Romance With Taylor Swift
  • Oct 12, 2023

Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Responds to Backlash Amid His Rumored Romance With Taylor Swift

NeNe Leakes Faces Default Judgment After Allegedly Ignoring Lawsuit Regarding Unpaid Rent
  • Oct 12, 2023

NeNe Leakes Faces Default Judgment After Allegedly Ignoring Lawsuit Regarding Unpaid Rent

Henry Golding Gives a Look at 'Glorious' Journey of Welcoming His Second Child
  • Oct 12, 2023

Henry Golding Gives a Look at 'Glorious' Journey of Welcoming His Second Child

The Kid LAROI to Release New Collab With Jungkook and Central Cee Soon
  • Oct 12, 2023

The Kid LAROI to Release New Collab With Jungkook and Central Cee Soon

YG's Baby Mama Catelyn Sparks Rushed to Hospital After Being Involved in Fatal Crash
  • Oct 12, 2023

YG's Baby Mama Catelyn Sparks Rushed to Hospital After Being Involved in Fatal Crash

Tom Brady Reveals His Family Would 'Kill' Him Over Second Unretirement
  • Oct 12, 2023

Tom Brady Reveals His Family Would 'Kill' Him Over Second Unretirement

Most Read
Taylor Swift's Fans Poke Fun at Travis Kelce's 'Midnights' 'Curtain' Pants
Celebrity

Taylor Swift's Fans Poke Fun at Travis Kelce's 'Midnights' 'Curtain' Pants

Kylie Jenner Loses Instagram Followers Significantly After Israel Post Backlash

Kylie Jenner Loses Instagram Followers Significantly After Israel Post Backlash

Diddy Reveals His Encounter With Aliens and 'Their Ships' in Florida

Diddy Reveals His Encounter With Aliens and 'Their Ships' in Florida

Natalie Portman Is 'in Horror' at Hamas Attacks, Gal Gadot Asks People to Support Israel

Natalie Portman Is 'in Horror' at Hamas Attacks, Gal Gadot Asks People to Support Israel

Report: Kris Jenner Thinks Caitlyn Jenner Is 'Completely Different Person' After Gender Transition

Report: Kris Jenner Thinks Caitlyn Jenner Is 'Completely Different Person' After Gender Transition

Haze Khadra Seen Hanging Out With Best Friend Bella Hadid's Ex Marc Kalman

Haze Khadra Seen Hanging Out With Best Friend Bella Hadid's Ex Marc Kalman

Gigi Hadid Has 'Crush' on Bradley Cooper After Overnight Getaway Amid Romance Rumors

Gigi Hadid Has 'Crush' on Bradley Cooper After Overnight Getaway Amid Romance Rumors

Florence Pugh Not 'Wallowing' Despite Rumored Split From Charlie Gooch

Florence Pugh Not 'Wallowing' Despite Rumored Split From Charlie Gooch

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spent 'Chill Night' in Kansas City for His Birthday

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spent 'Chill Night' in Kansas City for His Birthday