Adele Building Special Room to Display All the Dolls Given by Fans

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Easy On Me' hitmaker plans to show off the trophies she has collected over the years and mementos she received from her fans in a special room in her house.

Oct 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Adele has a new room built in her house to show off the dolls she's been given by fans. The "Easy On Me" hitmaker is keen to display the awards and mementoes she's accumulated over the years and is even having a special cabinet custom-built to house the Lele dolls that have been created in her likeness and handed over by Mexican fans during her Las Vegas residency.

"I'm building a room at my house and, don't laugh, not specifically for these dolls. I wouldn't put that past me though. I'm a bit of a hoarder," Adele - who is carrying out an extensive refurbishment of her Beverly Hills home - said as quoted by the Daily Telegraph newspaper.

"But I'm building a new room in my house. It's not like a museum. That would be very vain, wouldn't it? It's just like I've actually accumulated so many amazing and beautiful things over the last 15 years."

"It is going to be full of not just things like awards, but things like my silly dolls and letters and things like that. And I'm having this cabinet made, especially for the things from this show that I've been given throughout all the shows."

The 36-year-old singer thinks the traditional Mexican dolls are "the nicest thing," particularly when the gifts have been dressed in replicas of her own stage costumes. After a fan gave her a new addition for her "collection," she said, "I've become aware of these dolls during this residency and they're like affectionate, beautiful little showers of love from Mexican fans."

"And people kept giving them to me. I could see them waving at me. Then I have people start giving them to me. I didn't really know what they were. And now I've got like 30 and they are in my dressing room and on top of my mirror like that. And there's so many of them based on my dresses. It's the nicest thing. I love them."

Meanwhile, the "I Drink Wine" hitmaker admitted her much-delayed "Weekends With Adele" residency in Sin City - which has been extended until November 4 - has "brought [her] back to life" despite her apprehension ahead of the concert series.

She said, "When I came up with the idea to maybe do it here, I was just in absolute f-----g turmoil and I couldn't see the light at the end of the tunnel. I remember when I first came to see the Colosseum. And I got so overwhelmed I burst into tears."

"And I just knew that for where I am at my stage, at this stage in my life, that this was the right place for me in the right room for me. It's been so, so nice.It's been the absolute joy of my life doing this. These shows have completely brought me back to life and I knew they were good for me."

You can share this post!