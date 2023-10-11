Shanna Moakler Gushes Over Talented Son After Watching His Solo Show

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Celebrity Big Brother' alum admits watching her 20-year-old son Landon perform solo in Los Angeles made her very emotional as she's so proud of the aspiring musician.

AceShowbiz - Shanna Moakler claims she has been crying non-stop since watching her son perform on stage. The 48-year-old model shares Landon, 20, and 17-year-old Alabama with ex-husband Travis Barker and after he followed in his dad's footsteps by taking to the stage for a solo show at the the El Rey in Los Angeles as he celebrated his birthday on Monday, October 9 and she has now admitted that she is "so proud" of her son.

"To see him on stage … I was crying! To see him doing what he was doing was so [special] after seeing him on stage with Travis his whole life, just rocking out! He's such a talented drummer as well, but to see him as a frontman is so cool. I'm like, 'super proud mommy moment,' and I haven't stopped crying," she told PageSix.

The former "Celebrity Big Brother" star - who also has Atiana, 24, with ex-boyfriend Oscar De La Hoya - went on to add that her son is just "thankful" to be where the Blink-182 is in his career so far. She added, "He's just thankful for where he's at, from where he started, and I think we all are. What more can you ask for on a 20th birthday!"

Shanna - who was married to Blink-182 rocker in the years before he tied the knot with Kourtney Kardashian - also took to social media to wish her "handsome and talented son" a happy birthday.

She said, "Im not sure where the time has gone, and I really wish it would slow down..... but Happy 20th Birthday to my handsome and talented son @landonasherbarker ! raising you, knowing you and being your mom has been one of the greatest joys of my life."

"You have grown into an amazing man, you are kind, patient and so gifted. I can't wait to watch you continue to make amazing music and create even more memories with you. I love you so much. Happy birthday (sic)."

