 

Tom Brady Spends Time With Daughter Vivian After Flaunting Toned Abs on Florida Boat Ride

Tom Brady Spends Time With Daughter Vivian After Flaunting Toned Abs on Florida Boat Ride
startraksphoto.com/Seth Browarnik
After being spotted showing off his fit physique on the sea of Miami, the retired New England Patriots quarterback shares a photo and video of his 10-year-old daughter horseback riding.

  • Oct 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady makes sure to spend time with his children amid his busy schedule. Most recently, the retired New England Patriots quarterback chose to accompany his daughter Vivian, whom he has with his former wife and model Gisele Bundchen, when she was horseback riding.

On Saturday, October 7, the 46-year-old athlete uploaded a photo from the father and daughter duo's weekend activity via Instagram Story. The picture captured Vivian riding a tall brown horse. Over the snap, he gushed over his daughter, "All love all the time for this one," adding a slew of red heart emojis.

Tom also released a video to show off Vivian's skills in horseback riding. In the clip, the 10-year-old pre-teen could be seen practicing jumps on her horse while her father was supporting her. With additions of red heart emojis, he noted on the footage, "LFG Girlie Girl."

Tom Brady Instagram Story

Tom Brady shared a photo and video of Vivian horseback riding via Instagram Story.

Tom shared the snap and clip of Vivian a few days after he proudly showed off his fit physique during a boat ride in Miami. Earlier in October, he went topless as he drove his new $6 million yacht Tw12ve Angels from his mansion in Indian Creek, Florida to a marina. In pictures making their rounds online, he was soaking up the sun during his fun day out.

The former NFL quarterback appeared in good spirits as he was caught on camera smiling from ear-to-ear while greeting other people, who were on their own boats. He was standing on the near edge of the yacht when seemingly having a little chat with the fellow boaters.

For the day out, Tom opted to ditch his shirt and only wore a pair of white swim trunks. Keeping his accessories minimal, he donned a sparkling silver necklace. At one point, Tom was spotted wearing a long-sleeved black wetsuit, matching vest and a pair of matching shorts while getting ready for an electric surf.

In addition to Vivian, Tom is a father to 13-year-old Benjamin, whom he shares with Gisele. The former NFL player also has 16-year-old son Jack with his ex and actress Bridget Moynahan.

