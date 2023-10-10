Tyler Cameron Moves Back to Florida in Hopes to Start 'Normal' Family

Instagram Celebrity

The former star of 'The Bachelorette' explains he wants to 'go to the lights and do all the fun stuff' and then go back home to a quiet family away from the scrutiny.

AceShowbiz - Tyler Cameron wants to settle down and start a family. The 30-year-old star is keen to find his dream girl and enjoy a "normal life" with her.

"I want to settle in and I want to kind of build out my life and family and career and everything. I mean, I moved back home to Florida to kind of focus on that. So that's kind of been where my head's at lately," Tyler - who starred on "The Bachelorette" in 2019 - told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column.

"[I want] someone [who] wants to have a family. I don't want to live a crazy life in the lights and all that. I want to have a normal life at the end of the day. I want to go to the lights and do all the fun stuff, but then I want to come back. I live kind of in the middle of a very quiet neighbourhood … I'm an adventure seeker, so someone who's got that, but also someone who's loving and respectful and likes to serve others."

Meanwhile, Tyler revealed that he approves of Kristin Cavallari's tactic of inventing a "fake boyfriend" to ward off unwanted interest. The reality star recently revealed that she's invented a fake love interest in order to avoid unwanted attention, and Tyler thinks it's a "smart" move.

He said, "It's smart. I mean, she told me she had a boyfriend! But no, I mean, honestly, genius." Tyler described the approach as a "good way out." He said, "Say someone approaches you out and you don't want to talk to them. 'I have a girlfriend. I'm sorry.' Or 'I have a boyfriend.' You know what I mean? It's good. It's a good way out."

