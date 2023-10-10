'90 Day Fiance' Star Brendan Sleeps on Stone Bench After Fight With Mary

TLC TV

Oct 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - "90 Day Fiance" star Brendan is seemingly tired of fighting with Mary. He reveals in a sneak peak at the new episode of "90 Day Fiance: The Other Way" that he goes to extreme lengths in order to avoid another heated fight with her.

Obtained by PEOPLE, the teaser for the Monday, October 9 episode sees Mary admitting, "He's always shouting, always slamming the door. This morning, we got in a huge fight when he's watching TV with that volume up to 100. I told him to lower the volume, but he won't listen."

A flashback scene sees Mary asking Brandan to turn down the volume level on the TV. When Brandan asks if they "can talk," Mary ignores the question. That upsets Brandan as he asks, "Besides the f**king TV, can you talk with me?" to which Mary responds, "Just lower the volume."

Mary shares in a confessional that Brandan treats her badly. "He's telling me you know, the bad words like you know, 'F**k you, Mary.' He's like that and everybody can hear [it]. After that he just walk away and won't come back to the house and he's always doing that," she reveals.

Brandan walks away after the argument before a producer finds him sleeping on a stone bench. "Just had a really bad fight with Mary," he tells the producer. "Things got heated. I just felt like I really had to just get out of the house and escape that environment. I thought we were gonna get married, and have a family and all this stuff."

He goes on saying, "But instead of being happy, me and Mary are fighting more and more. I don't know what to say, what to do. For the most part, I just walk away because that's how I grew up and sometimes I'll go to the town square and I'll just sleep on a stone bench."

