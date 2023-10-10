 

'90 Day Fiance' Star Brendan Sleeps on Stone Bench After Fight With Mary

'90 Day Fiance' Star Brendan Sleeps on Stone Bench After Fight With Mary
TLC
TV

The TLC star reveals in a sneak peak at the new episode of '90 Day Fiance: The Other Way' that he goes to extreme lengths in order to avoid another heated fight with her.

  • Oct 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - "90 Day Fiance" star Brendan is seemingly tired of fighting with Mary. He reveals in a sneak peak at the new episode of "90 Day Fiance: The Other Way" that he goes to extreme lengths in order to avoid another heated fight with her.

Obtained by PEOPLE, the teaser for the Monday, October 9 episode sees Mary admitting, "He's always shouting, always slamming the door. This morning, we got in a huge fight when he's watching TV with that volume up to 100. I told him to lower the volume, but he won't listen."

A flashback scene sees Mary asking Brandan to turn down the volume level on the TV. When Brandan asks if they "can talk," Mary ignores the question. That upsets Brandan as he asks, "Besides the f**king TV, can you talk with me?" to which Mary responds, "Just lower the volume."

  Editors' Pick

Mary shares in a confessional that Brandan treats her badly. "He's telling me you know, the bad words like you know, 'F**k you, Mary.' He's like that and everybody can hear [it]. After that he just walk away and won't come back to the house and he's always doing that," she reveals.

Brandan walks away after the argument before a producer finds him sleeping on a stone bench. "Just had a really bad fight with Mary," he tells the producer. "Things got heated. I just felt like I really had to just get out of the house and escape that environment. I thought we were gonna get married, and have a family and all this stuff."

He goes on saying, "But instead of being happy, me and Mary are fighting more and more. I don't know what to say, what to do. For the most part, I just walk away because that's how I grew up and sometimes I'll go to the town square and I'll just sleep on a stone bench."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Josh Gad Stresses 'We Are All Losers' After Getting 'Vile Messages' for Showing Sympathy for Israel

Lady GaGa Enjoys Concert Date With Boyfriend Michael Polansky Despite Split Rumors
Related Posts
'90 Day Fiance' Tell-All: Christian Has Bombshell Question for Cleo Amid Backlash

'90 Day Fiance' Tell-All: Christian Has Bombshell Question for Cleo Amid Backlash

'90 Day Fiance' Recap: Mary and Brandan Expecting First Child Together

'90 Day Fiance' Recap: Mary and Brandan Expecting First Child Together

'90 Day Fiance' Recap: David and Sheila Say Goodbye in Heartbreaking Moment

'90 Day Fiance' Recap: David and Sheila Say Goodbye in Heartbreaking Moment

'90 Day Fiance' Recap: Gino and Jasmine Split Following Panama Apartment Dispute

'90 Day Fiance' Recap: Gino and Jasmine Split Following Panama Apartment Dispute

Latest News
John Cena Shows Remorse After Criticizing The Rock Over Wrestling Career
  • Oct 10, 2023

John Cena Shows Remorse After Criticizing The Rock Over Wrestling Career

Lady GaGa Enjoys Concert Date With Boyfriend Michael Polansky Despite Split Rumors
  • Oct 10, 2023

Lady GaGa Enjoys Concert Date With Boyfriend Michael Polansky Despite Split Rumors

'90 Day Fiance' Star Brendan Sleeps on Stone Bench After Fight With Mary
  • Oct 10, 2023

'90 Day Fiance' Star Brendan Sleeps on Stone Bench After Fight With Mary

Eminem Shares Video of His Rare Public Outing With Daughter Hailie Jade at NFL Game
  • Oct 10, 2023

Eminem Shares Video of His Rare Public Outing With Daughter Hailie Jade at NFL Game

Josh Gad Stresses 'We Are All Losers' After Getting 'Vile Messages' for Showing Sympathy for Israel
  • Oct 10, 2023

Josh Gad Stresses 'We Are All Losers' After Getting 'Vile Messages' for Showing Sympathy for Israel

Report: Kris Jenner Thinks Caitlyn Jenner Is 'Completely Different Person' After Gender Transition
  • Oct 10, 2023

Report: Kris Jenner Thinks Caitlyn Jenner Is 'Completely Different Person' After Gender Transition

Most Read
'House of Kardashian' Director Says Kardashians Always Take 'Intentional' Actions
TV

'House of Kardashian' Director Says Kardashians Always Take 'Intentional' Actions

Demi Lovato Promises 'Special Twist' on Upcoming Christmas Special

Demi Lovato Promises 'Special Twist' on Upcoming Christmas Special

DisneyPlus' Korean Series 'Moving' Wins Big at Asia Contents Awards and Global OTT Awards

DisneyPlus' Korean Series 'Moving' Wins Big at Asia Contents Awards and Global OTT Awards

'The Voice' Recap: Coaches Give Out the 15th Four-Chair Turn

'The Voice' Recap: Coaches Give Out the 15th Four-Chair Turn

'Loki' Season 2 Becomes Second Most-Watched Season Premiere on Disney+

'Loki' Season 2 Becomes Second Most-Watched Season Premiere on Disney+

'The Crown' Reveals Season 6 Release Date in First Queen Elizabeth-Centered Teaser

'The Crown' Reveals Season 6 Release Date in First Queen Elizabeth-Centered Teaser

'90 Day Fiance' Star Brendan Sleeps on Stone Bench After Fight With Mary

'90 Day Fiance' Star Brendan Sleeps on Stone Bench After Fight With Mary