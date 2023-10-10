'The Crown' Reveals Season 6 Release Date in First Queen Elizabeth-Centered Teaser

TV

Through the first teaser, Netflix has announced a premiere date for the highly-anticipated sixth and final season of 'The Crown' which will be split into two parts.

AceShowbiz - The Queen will return soon. On Monday, October 9, Netflix announced a premiere date for the sixth and final season of "The Crown" in the first teaser centering on Imelda Staunton's Queen Elizabeth II.

The clip features the Queen walking through Buckingham Palace as her words from previous seasons echo. "The Crown is a symbol of permanence," Her Majesty, who was played by Claire Foy in the first two seasons, can be heard saying. "It's something you are, not what you do."

Later, viewers can hear the words from Olivia Colman's Queen Elizabeth II, who appeared in season three and four. "Some portion of our natural selves is always lost. We have all made sacrifices. It is not a choice. It is a duty," she notes.

Towards the end of the teaser, Imelda's Queen Elizabeth II stares at the crowd outside of the Palace. "But what about the life I put aside? The woman I put aside," a voice questions.

The teaser reveals that season 6 will be split into two parts. Netflix shares that the first part will be focusing on the relationship between Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) and Dodi Fayed (Khalid Abdalla) before the 1997 car crash in Paris that killed her, though "the exact moment of the crash impact will not be shown."

The second part, meanwhile, will center on Prince William (Ed McVey) as he returns to Eton College following his mother's death. It will also cover Queen Elizabeth II's Golden Jubilee, King Charles III's (Dominic West) marriage to Queen Camilla (Olivia Williams) and the early stages of William's relationship with Kate Middleton (Meg Bellamy).

The forthcoming season will also star Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne, Bertie Carvel as Tony Blair and Salim Daw as Mohamed Al Fayed. Rufus Kampa is cast as Prince William in part one and Fflyn Edwards and Luther Ford will both portray Prince Harry in the first and second part respectively.

The first four episodes of "The Crown" season 6 are slated to arrive on Netflix on November 16. Meanwhile, the last six episodes will be released on December 14.

