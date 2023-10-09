 

Blac Chyna and Tokyo Toni Happily Dance While Celebrating Mom's Birthday

Blac Chyna and Tokyo Toni Happily Dance While Celebrating Mom's Birthday
Instagram
Celebrity

The former 'Rob and Chyna' star takes to her Instagram account to share a video of her and her mom happily dancing together while celebrating Toni's milestone.

  • Oct 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Blac Chyna and her mom Tokyo Toni continue to show love for each other after they made amends. The former "Rob & Chyna" star took to her Instagram account to celebrate her mom's birthday together.

In the Sunday, October 8 post, the mom of two shared a video of her and Tokyo dancing together at Toni's birthday bash. The clip started with the birthday lady coming down the stairs in a black gown.

Chyna followed her behind, doing a little skip on her step. She then joined in her mom, dancing to the music while other guests were cheering for the mom and daughter duo. "I had to pop up on my mama @queen_tokyotoni Happy Birthday. I love you so much," the video vixen wrote in the caption.

Upon watching the clip, fans were happy for them. "They go through it.. but they really, really love each other. It's tragic and beautiful at the same damn time," one Instagram user wrote in an Instagram comment.

  Editors' Pick

"Yesss keep showing up & supporting each other love to see it," someone else added. Another noted, "You can tell that all she ever wanted was a relationship with her momma." Someone also hoped that "this bond last forever."

After feuding for years, Chyna and Toni reconciled earlier this year. Last month, the OnlyFans model shared on Instagram some pictures of her receiving a kiss and a huge number 1 balloon from her mother as she celebrated 1 year of sobriety. In the snap, she was holding a bouquet of pink and purple flowers in her hands.

"September 14 , 2023 marks my one-year of sobriety this year taught me a lot about myself. I made up my mind on September 14, 2022 that I was done with the alcohol. This process is not easy but I did it, I plan on continuing practicing sobriety," the mom of two wrote.

She added, "I want to thank everybody that has been supporting me with this part of my journey [red and pink hearts emoji]. Angela White is unstoppable, smart, beautiful, brave, a great mother, and a great friend. I'm hoping that when you see this, this will inspire you.

"If you are struggling with any addiction, just know that you can do it and you are worth it. God loves you. Its so many different apps, and groups that can help you with this journey, and you're not alone. I love you. ~ Angela White [red heart and hands folded together emojis]. P.S ( I couldn't wait to get this 1 year balloon) @queen_tokyotoni," she concluded.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Drake Vows to Pay Fan's Medical Bills After Revealing His 'Craziest' Health Issue
Related Posts
Blac Chyna Won't 'Give Up' on Child Custody Battle With Tyga

Blac Chyna Won't 'Give Up' on Child Custody Battle With Tyga

Blac Chyna Dishes on Why She Got Defensive Against Brian Austin Green

Blac Chyna Dishes on Why She Got Defensive Against Brian Austin Green

Blac Chyna Swears Off Going Back to Adult Platform Due to Her Children

Blac Chyna Swears Off Going Back to Adult Platform Due to Her Children

Blac Chyna Breaks Silence After Reports She Sells Belongings to Survive Financially

Blac Chyna Breaks Silence After Reports She Sells Belongings to Survive Financially

Latest News
Hannah Spearritt Opens Up About 'Worst Mistake' of Her Life
  • Oct 09, 2023

Hannah Spearritt Opens Up About 'Worst Mistake' of Her Life

Rich Paul Thinks Adele May Find His Memoir 'Difficult' to Read
  • Oct 09, 2023

Rich Paul Thinks Adele May Find His Memoir 'Difficult' to Read

Drake Vows to Pay Fan's Medical Bills After Revealing His 'Craziest' Health Issue
  • Oct 09, 2023

Drake Vows to Pay Fan's Medical Bills After Revealing His 'Craziest' Health Issue

Blac Chyna and Tokyo Toni Happily Dance While Celebrating Mom's Birthday
  • Oct 09, 2023

Blac Chyna and Tokyo Toni Happily Dance While Celebrating Mom's Birthday

Rihanna Is Unfazed by Drake's Diss, Showing PDA With A$AP Rocky at Birthday Bash
  • Oct 09, 2023

Rihanna Is Unfazed by Drake's Diss, Showing PDA With A$AP Rocky at Birthday Bash

'House of Kardashian' Director Says Kardashians Always Take 'Intentional' Actions
  • Oct 09, 2023

'House of Kardashian' Director Says Kardashians Always Take 'Intentional' Actions

Most Read
Report: Kanye West Forces Wife Bianca Censori to Wear His Outfit Choices
Celebrity

Report: Kanye West Forces Wife Bianca Censori to Wear His Outfit Choices

Ed Begley Jr. Blames Gambling Addiction for Making Him Incapable of Monogamous Relationship

Ed Begley Jr. Blames Gambling Addiction for Making Him Incapable of Monogamous Relationship

Jodie Marsh Uses OnlyFans Money to Fund Her Farm

Jodie Marsh Uses OnlyFans Money to Fund Her Farm

Julie Bowen Jokes Sofia Vergara Needs No Taylor Swift to Take Her Out After Joe Manganiello Split

Julie Bowen Jokes Sofia Vergara Needs No Taylor Swift to Take Her Out After Joe Manganiello Split

Meghan Markle Wrote Robin Thicke and Paula Patton's Wedding Invitations

Meghan Markle Wrote Robin Thicke and Paula Patton's Wedding Invitations

Josh Gad Diagnosed With 'Abdominal Issues' Following 'Medical Emergency'

Josh Gad Diagnosed With 'Abdominal Issues' Following 'Medical Emergency'

Diddy's Heart Is 'Broken Forever' Following Baby Mama Kim Porter's Death

Diddy's Heart Is 'Broken Forever' Following Baby Mama Kim Porter's Death

Stormzy Cheekily Confirms Maya Jama Reconciliation and She Loves It

Stormzy Cheekily Confirms Maya Jama Reconciliation and She Loves It

Chrisean Rock Shares Positive Update on Son's Hernia Surgery

Chrisean Rock Shares Positive Update on Son's Hernia Surgery