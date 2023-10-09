 

Chris Martin Takes Son Moses to GF Dakota Johnson's Star-Studded Birthday Party

The Coldplay frontman is joined by his 17-year-old son, whom he shares with former wife Gwyneth Paltrow, when celebrating the 'Fifty Shades Freed' actress turning 34 years old.

  Oct 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Chris Martin has taken his son to attend Dakota Johnson's important milestone. When the "Fifty Shades Freed" actress turned 34 years old, the Coldplay frontman brought along Moses, whom he shares with his former wife and actress Gwyneth Paltrow, to celebrate with other famous stars.

On Saturday, October 7, Chris was caught on camera heading to Dakota's star-studded birthday bash with Moses. In pictures obtained and shared online by DailyMail.com, the 46-year-old singer could be seen walking next to the 17-year-old teen while seemingly having a conversation.

For the outdoor party, Chris opted to wear a cozy get-up. He donned a long-sleeved dark gray tee. Over it, he put on a black insulated vest. While ditching his shoewear, he sported a pair of gray Nike shorts and a light green baseball hat that came with yellow graphics on its front side.

In the meantime, his son Moses went with a casual ensemble. The second child of Chris and Gwyneth wore a short-sleeved white shirt with black-and-red graphics of music group The 1975. He also put on a pair of long gray jeans which he rolled up to reach slightly under his knees. He completed the look with a black leather belt and a matching jacket, which he carried in one of his hands.

Chris and Moses were not the only ones invited by Dakota to have a blast at her birthday party. The father and son duo appeared to have brushed shoulders with other famous names, including Dakota's longtime friends Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann.

Judd and Leslie arrived together at the party venue in their informal outfits. While Judd donned a navy blue polo shirt, a pair of black shorts and black-and-white sneakers, Leslie wore a long-sleeved striped shirt, a pair of long blue jeans as well as black flip flops.

In addition to the four, Dakota had her 27-year-old model sister, Stella Banderas, joining her at the festivities. The actress' pals, Jodie Turner-Smith and Jeremy Allen White, were also among the party's guests. While Jodie appeared at the bash solo, Jeremy came with his two daughters, Ezer Billie and Dolores Wild, whom he shares with his estranged wife Addison Timlin.

