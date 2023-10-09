 

Sophie Turner Breaks Social Media Silence Amid Joe Jonas Divorce

Sophie Turner Breaks Social Media Silence Amid Joe Jonas Divorce
Cover Images/Abby Grant
In her first Instagram post since announcing her split from Joe, the 'GOT' alum treats her followers to an insight into her friendship with Taylor Swift.

AceShowbiz - Sophie Turner broke her social media silence with her first post since she and estranged husband Joe Jonas announced their split. In the said post, Sophie treated her followers to an insight into her friendship with Taylor Swift, who used to date Joe.

On Sunday, October 8, the "Game of Thrones" alum shared a picture of her rocking a "Fearless" friendship bracelet, which is a nod to Taylor's song. She left the cryptic post without a caption, allowing fans to speculate what she was trying to say with the post.

Sophie Turner's Instagram Story

Sophie Turner shared a photo of 'Fearless' friendship bracelet.

Sophie's rare post arrived amid her newfound friendship with Taylor. Following her split from the DNCE frontman, the "Dark Phoenix" star had been photographed hanging out with the "Anti-Hero" hitmaker.

The two were spotted spending time together twice in one week at the end of September. Last week, the mom of two was also seen having dinner outing with the pop star, Blake Lively and Brittany Mahomes before they all watched the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the New Jets the next day.

It was additionally said that Sophie is staying at Taylor's residence in New York City amid her custody battle of daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 14 months, with Joe. "Taylor has opened her home to Sophie," the insider shared at the time. "Sophie is welcome there any time. Taylor continues to be a great friend."

Joe made headlines when he shockingly filed for divorce from Sophie on September 5 after 4 years of marriage. The pair said in a joint statement on Instagram, "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

In response to the lawsuit, Sophie sued him for wrongful retention, as she claimed that Jonas was withholding their daughters' passports and not allowing them to return to England on September 20. The "Sucker" hitmaker denied the accusations.

The exes later agreed to temporarily keep their daughters in N.Y.C., according to the interim consent filed in New York which stated that the two are ordered to keep their children in the Southern and Eastern districts of New York, including New York City, Long Island and the Hudson Valley.

