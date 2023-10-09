 

Kit Harington Admits to Letting His Ego Get the Best of Him at Times

Kit Harington Admits to Letting His Ego Get the Best of Him at Times
NBC
Celebrity

The former 'Game of Thrones' actor talks about making mistakes and learning from them as he thanks the 'truthful' people who have helped to keep him grounded.

  • Oct 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kit Harington admits he has been too "wrapped up in [himself]" at times. The 36-year-old actor - who is famous for playing Jon Snow in "Game of Thrones" - feels fortunate to have been surrounded by "truthful" people throughout his career to humble him.

"There are times when I've been an idiot. When I've been wrapped up in myself. But I've always had people around me who've been truthful," Kit told Candis magazine.

Kit admits he's learned from his past mistakes. He said, "There's not much I'd change, because the mistakes I've made in the world I've found myself in have made me who I am today. And at the moment, I'm happy with myself."

  Editors' Pick

Kit also appreciates the support he's received from his parents. The actor explained how his mum encouraged him to pursue his ambitions "in a really intelligent and sensitive way."

Kit - who married his "GoT" co-star Rose Leslie back in 2018 - shared, "Their genius in parenting was not to push us into anything but to look at what we were intrinsically drawn by. So I was never pushed into acting, just as my brother was never pushed into what he did. For instance, when I was a kid and liked dinosaurs, my mother would buy me everything about dinosaurs."

"So when I got older and drama came along, it was her who guided me, 'OK, do you want to go to drama school? Do you want to join the National Youth Theatre, or maybe you want to do this course at RADA?' She was always there, delicately puppeteering my young life, but in a really intelligent and sensitive way. She's a fantastic woman."

You can share this post!

You might also like

'Pacific Rim: Uprising' Compared to 'Home Movies From Your Ex-Wife' by Guillermo del Toro

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green Unsure If They Will Add Another Child
Related Posts
Kit Harington Feels Pressured to Prove He's More Than Just Pretty Face Due to His Sex Symbol Status

Kit Harington Feels Pressured to Prove He's More Than Just Pretty Face Due to His Sex Symbol Status

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie 'Delighted' After Welcoming Baby No. 2

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie 'Delighted' After Welcoming Baby No. 2

Kit Harington Admits He's Terrified as Wife Rose Leslie Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Kit Harington Admits He's Terrified as Wife Rose Leslie Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Kit Harington Feels Like He's 'in Heaven' as He's Back to Work After Months With Baby Son

Kit Harington Feels Like He's 'in Heaven' as He's Back to Work After Months With Baby Son

Latest News
Emma Chamberlain and Boyfriend Role Model Break Up After Three Years of Dating
  • Oct 09, 2023

Emma Chamberlain and Boyfriend Role Model Break Up After Three Years of Dating

Kendall Jenner Gives Paparazzi Middle Finger During NYC Sighting
  • Oct 09, 2023

Kendall Jenner Gives Paparazzi Middle Finger During NYC Sighting

Sharon Stone Has No Regret for Choosing Motherhood Over Career
  • Oct 09, 2023

Sharon Stone Has No Regret for Choosing Motherhood Over Career

Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' Tops Billboard 200 Again
  • Oct 09, 2023

Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' Tops Billboard 200 Again

Olivia Rodrigo Launches New Non-Profit Organization to Raise Awareness of Women's Issues in America
  • Oct 09, 2023

Olivia Rodrigo Launches New Non-Profit Organization to Raise Awareness of Women's Issues in America

Bre Tiesi Gushes Over 'Favorite Human' Nick Cannon on His 43rd Birthday
  • Oct 09, 2023

Bre Tiesi Gushes Over 'Favorite Human' Nick Cannon on His 43rd Birthday

Most Read
Report: Kanye West Forces Wife Bianca Censori to Wear His Outfit Choices
Celebrity

Report: Kanye West Forces Wife Bianca Censori to Wear His Outfit Choices

Sharon Stone Poses for Provocative Magazine Cover at Age 65

Sharon Stone Poses for Provocative Magazine Cover at Age 65

Kristin Cavallari Looks Somber in First Sighting After Ex Jay Cutler Debuted New GF

Kristin Cavallari Looks Somber in First Sighting After Ex Jay Cutler Debuted New GF

Jodie Marsh Uses OnlyFans Money to Fund Her Farm

Jodie Marsh Uses OnlyFans Money to Fund Her Farm

Ed Begley Jr. Blames Gambling Addiction for Making Him Incapable of Monogamous Relationship

Ed Begley Jr. Blames Gambling Addiction for Making Him Incapable of Monogamous Relationship

Julie Bowen Jokes Sofia Vergara Needs No Taylor Swift to Take Her Out After Joe Manganiello Split

Julie Bowen Jokes Sofia Vergara Needs No Taylor Swift to Take Her Out After Joe Manganiello Split

Offset Says Performing With Quavo at 2023 BET Awards Was a 'Healing' Moment

Offset Says Performing With Quavo at 2023 BET Awards Was a 'Healing' Moment

Meghan Markle Wrote Robin Thicke and Paula Patton's Wedding Invitations

Meghan Markle Wrote Robin Thicke and Paula Patton's Wedding Invitations

Josh Gad Diagnosed With 'Abdominal Issues' Following 'Medical Emergency'

Josh Gad Diagnosed With 'Abdominal Issues' Following 'Medical Emergency'