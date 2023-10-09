Kit Harington Admits to Letting His Ego Get the Best of Him at Times

NBC Celebrity

The former 'Game of Thrones' actor talks about making mistakes and learning from them as he thanks the 'truthful' people who have helped to keep him grounded.

Oct 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kit Harington admits he has been too "wrapped up in [himself]" at times. The 36-year-old actor - who is famous for playing Jon Snow in "Game of Thrones" - feels fortunate to have been surrounded by "truthful" people throughout his career to humble him.

"There are times when I've been an idiot. When I've been wrapped up in myself. But I've always had people around me who've been truthful," Kit told Candis magazine.

Kit admits he's learned from his past mistakes. He said, "There's not much I'd change, because the mistakes I've made in the world I've found myself in have made me who I am today. And at the moment, I'm happy with myself."

Kit also appreciates the support he's received from his parents. The actor explained how his mum encouraged him to pursue his ambitions "in a really intelligent and sensitive way."

Kit - who married his "GoT" co-star Rose Leslie back in 2018 - shared, "Their genius in parenting was not to push us into anything but to look at what we were intrinsically drawn by. So I was never pushed into acting, just as my brother was never pushed into what he did. For instance, when I was a kid and liked dinosaurs, my mother would buy me everything about dinosaurs."

"So when I got older and drama came along, it was her who guided me, 'OK, do you want to go to drama school? Do you want to join the National Youth Theatre, or maybe you want to do this course at RADA?' She was always there, delicately puppeteering my young life, but in a really intelligent and sensitive way. She's a fantastic woman."

