Pamela Anderson Applauded by Jamie Lee Curtis for Going Makeup-Free at Paris Fashion Week

ET Canada/YouTube Celebrity

The 'Halloween' actress believes the 'Baywatch' beauty has started a 'natural beauty revolution' by opting to ditch her makeup at the Isabel Marant fashion show in Paris.

Oct 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jamie Lee Curtis was in awe of Pamela Anderson for her "act of courage" by going make-up free at Paris Fashion Week. The "Halloween" star has commended fellow actress Pamela who went bare-faced during her appearance at the Isabel Marant Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show at Place Colette in Paris last Thursday, September 28 - and Jamie insists the "Baywatch" star has started a natural beauty revolution.

"The natural beauty revolution has officially begun. @pamelaanderson in the middle of fashion week with so many pressures and postures, and and and, this woman showed up and claimed her seat at the table with nothing on her face," Jamie wrote in a post on Instagram. She concluded, "I am so impressed and floored by this act of courage and rebellion."

Pamela has ditched heavy make-up in recent months and is embracing a more relaxed image. However, she recently revealed looking natural is just as time-consuming as wearing a full face of cosmetics because it still takes hours to achieve. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she joked, "This is a new chapter in my life and, I don't know, natural beauty still takes two hours in front of a mirror."

In a previous interview with Elle magazine, the 56-year-old actress revealed she decided to change up her look after the death of her longtime make-up artist Alexis Vogel. She told the publication, "She was the best. And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it's just better for me not to wear makeup."

Pamela added her new look has been "freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious too." She went on, "I did notice that there were all these people doing big make-up looks, and it's just like me to go against the grain and do the opposite what everyone's doing."

"I think we all start looking a little funny when we get older. And I'm kind of laughing at myself when I look at the mirror. I go, 'Wow, this is really ... what's happening to me?' It's a journey. [But] I feel rooted for. I feel good. I'm in a good place."

You can share this post!