 

Blac Chyna Won't 'Give Up' on Child Custody Battle With Tyga

Blac Chyna Won't 'Give Up' on Child Custody Battle With Tyga
Instagram
Celebrity

The former 'Rob and Chyna' star is determined to fight her ex over the custody of their only child, saying she's focusing on the court battle before moving onto 'the next thing.'

  • Oct 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Blac Chyna's custody battle becomes her "main priority." The 35-year-old model is currently embroiled in a custody battle with Tyga - the father of her ten-year-old son King - and Chyna insists that she simply won't "give up."

"The most important thing for me right now is battling my custody case to get my son, King. Once that's out the way, I feel like I can go onto the next thing, but that right now is my main priority. My kids are my main priority... [and] I'm not gonna give up, at all. Moms don't give up on their kids," the reality star - who also has Dream, six, with Rob Kardashian - told Entertainment Tonight.

Chyna recently starred on "Special Forces, World's Toughest Test", and she was eager to push herself to her limits on the TV show. She shared, "Honestly, I wanted to see how far I [could] go. I watched season one and, you know, there's a difference between watching something on TV and actually doing it yourself. And I must say, it was very intense. But I'm glad I did it though."

  Editors' Pick

Meanwhile, Chyna previously insisted that there was "no bad blood" between herself and her ex-boyfriends. The model told DailyMail.com, "It's never been like no bad blood or anything negative."

"It was just two different people in two different paths. And one day, those paths collided and that's how we got the babies. But moving forward in 2023, it's all positive vibes with co-parenting. Everything's calm, there'll be no more situations."

Tyga started dating Kylie Jenner after his split from Chyna. The celebrity duo went public with their romance in March 2015, but Chyna doesn't have any bitterness towards Kylie either. She said, "It didn't bother me. But that's always been my personality ... I just see stuff for what it is. You can't make somebody want to be with you."

You can share this post!

You might also like

David Beckham Angered Alex Ferguson for Ditching His Signature Hairstyle

Pamela Anderson Applauded by Jamie Lee Curtis for Going Makeup-Free at Paris Fashion Week
Related Posts
Blac Chyna Dishes on Why She Got Defensive Against Brian Austin Green

Blac Chyna Dishes on Why She Got Defensive Against Brian Austin Green

Blac Chyna Swears Off Going Back to Adult Platform Due to Her Children

Blac Chyna Swears Off Going Back to Adult Platform Due to Her Children

Blac Chyna Breaks Silence After Reports She Sells Belongings to Survive Financially

Blac Chyna Breaks Silence After Reports She Sells Belongings to Survive Financially

Blac Chyna Sells Personal Belongings to Survive Financially Amid Custody Battle With Tyga

Blac Chyna Sells Personal Belongings to Survive Financially Amid Custody Battle With Tyga

Latest News
Pamela Anderson Applauded by Jamie Lee Curtis for Going Makeup-Free at Paris Fashion Week
  • Oct 08, 2023

Pamela Anderson Applauded by Jamie Lee Curtis for Going Makeup-Free at Paris Fashion Week

Blac Chyna Won't 'Give Up' on Child Custody Battle With Tyga
  • Oct 08, 2023

Blac Chyna Won't 'Give Up' on Child Custody Battle With Tyga

Josh Gad Diagnosed With 'Abdominal Issues' Following 'Medical Emergency'
  • Oct 08, 2023

Josh Gad Diagnosed With 'Abdominal Issues' Following 'Medical Emergency'

Caitlyn Jenner Rules Out Having Another Relationship After Kris Jenner Divorce
  • Oct 08, 2023

Caitlyn Jenner Rules Out Having Another Relationship After Kris Jenner Divorce

David Beckham Angered Alex Ferguson for Ditching His Signature Hairstyle
  • Oct 08, 2023

David Beckham Angered Alex Ferguson for Ditching His Signature Hairstyle

Meghan Markle Wrote Robin Thicke and Paula Patton's Wedding Invitations
  • Oct 08, 2023

Meghan Markle Wrote Robin Thicke and Paula Patton's Wedding Invitations

Most Read
Chelsea Handler Upset Ex-BF for Saying She's More Attracted to the Woman They Had Threesome With
Celebrity

Chelsea Handler Upset Ex-BF for Saying She's More Attracted to the Woman They Had Threesome With

Jenny McCarthy Slapped by Makeup Artist for Playing With Her Lip Gloss

Jenny McCarthy Slapped by Makeup Artist for Playing With Her Lip Gloss

Britney Spears Flew to Marlon Brando's Private Island to Get Away From Drama Over Knife Dancing

Britney Spears Flew to Marlon Brando's Private Island to Get Away From Drama Over Knife Dancing

Sharon Stone Poses for Provocative Magazine Cover at Age 65

Sharon Stone Poses for Provocative Magazine Cover at Age 65

Report: Kanye West Forces Wife Bianca Censori to Wear His Outfit Choices

Report: Kanye West Forces Wife Bianca Censori to Wear His Outfit Choices

Jane Seymour Confirms Relationship With New Boyfriend John Zambetti After David Green Split

Jane Seymour Confirms Relationship With New Boyfriend John Zambetti After David Green Split

Kristin Cavallari Looks Somber in First Sighting After Ex Jay Cutler Debuted New GF

Kristin Cavallari Looks Somber in First Sighting After Ex Jay Cutler Debuted New GF

Jada Pinkett Smith Suppressing Her Depression Until It Turned Into 'Raging Hellfire'

Jada Pinkett Smith Suppressing Her Depression Until It Turned Into 'Raging Hellfire'

Kanye West Legally Married Bianca Censori Shortly After Finalizing Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Kanye West Legally Married Bianca Censori Shortly After Finalizing Divorce From Kim Kardashian