Blac Chyna Won't 'Give Up' on Child Custody Battle With Tyga

The former 'Rob and Chyna' star is determined to fight her ex over the custody of their only child, saying she's focusing on the court battle before moving onto 'the next thing.'

Oct 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Blac Chyna's custody battle becomes her "main priority." The 35-year-old model is currently embroiled in a custody battle with Tyga - the father of her ten-year-old son King - and Chyna insists that she simply won't "give up."

"The most important thing for me right now is battling my custody case to get my son, King. Once that's out the way, I feel like I can go onto the next thing, but that right now is my main priority. My kids are my main priority... [and] I'm not gonna give up, at all. Moms don't give up on their kids," the reality star - who also has Dream, six, with Rob Kardashian - told Entertainment Tonight.

Chyna recently starred on "Special Forces, World's Toughest Test", and she was eager to push herself to her limits on the TV show. She shared, "Honestly, I wanted to see how far I [could] go. I watched season one and, you know, there's a difference between watching something on TV and actually doing it yourself. And I must say, it was very intense. But I'm glad I did it though."

Meanwhile, Chyna previously insisted that there was "no bad blood" between herself and her ex-boyfriends. The model told DailyMail.com, "It's never been like no bad blood or anything negative."

"It was just two different people in two different paths. And one day, those paths collided and that's how we got the babies. But moving forward in 2023, it's all positive vibes with co-parenting. Everything's calm, there'll be no more situations."

Tyga started dating Kylie Jenner after his split from Chyna. The celebrity duo went public with their romance in March 2015, but Chyna doesn't have any bitterness towards Kylie either. She said, "It didn't bother me. But that's always been my personality ... I just see stuff for what it is. You can't make somebody want to be with you."

