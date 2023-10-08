 

Caitlyn Jenner Rules Out Having Another Relationship After Kris Jenner Divorce

The 73-year-old former athlete is fine being single and is 'not even close' to looking for a new relationship following her transition and divorce from Kris Jenner.

AceShowbiz - Caitlyn Jenner doesn't think she will have another relationship. The 73-year-old former Olympian - who shares six children, two from each of her marriages to Chrystie Scott, Linda Thompson, and Kris Jenner - is "very single" at the moment but insisted she is happy with that and can't see things changing.

"I'm fine. I'm not even close to looking for a relationship. I'll never have a relationship in the future. I just don't see that in my life. I am not looking for that," she told The Times magazine.

Caitlyn insisted she isn't lonely because she has her dogs, Bertha and Baxter, for company, as well as "a very large family." She added, "Every night of the week I could go to somebody's house and have dinner."

The former "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star leads a full life with lots of hobbies, though she admitted she is "a relatively simple person" so it doesn't "take a lot" to keep her entertained. She said, "I fly airplanes. Play a lot of golf… I raced cars for 20-odd years. Racing cars is not the greatest way to make money or a career or business. You do it because it's fun."

Asked if she still works out, she replied, "I do. Obviously it changes from the old days. I'm not trying to win Olympic gold medals; I just enjoy good health. I don't go crazy working out, but I get my exercise in all the time."

Caitlyn is no longer "obsessed" with work and is in the "fun" stage of her life. She said, "Wake up in the morning and be happy, have things to do - family things to do, other things to do, enjoy life...There's always another chapter. This is what makes life exciting."

While Caitlyn won't be looking for love again, she admitted it was "love at first sight" when she and Kris met on a blind date in 1990. She said, "We hit it off right at the beginning, and we were married after five and a half months. I was infatuated with her, because she was very different from me. But yes, I'd have to say, it was love at first sight."

