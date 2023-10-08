Julia Fox Insisted on Leaving Hospital to Do Maternity Shoot Despite Risking Her Baby

Cover Images/Roger Wong/INSTARimages Celebrity

The 'Uncut Gems' actress admits she left hospital in order to do a perfect maternity shoot after doctors wanted to induce labor weeks before the due date.

AceShowbiz - Julia Fox dashed home from the hospital for a maternity photo shoot after doctors decided to induce labour. The 33-year-old actress and model has son Valentino, two, with former husband Peter Artemiev and revealed she was so concerned with getting the perfect maternity photographs that she left the hospital despite doctors warning that her "blood pressure is approaching the danger zone."

"During a routine checkup on January 16, three weeks before the due date, my doctor delivers the news no mother wants to hear, My blood pressure is approaching the danger zone and they want to induce labour today," Julia wrote in an excerpt of her new memoir "Down the Drain", obtained by PEOPLE.

"I begin to panic. I don't have diapers or a crib. I don't even have a car seat or a stroller! I tell the doctor I feel fine and beg for a few hours to gather my things - and, more importantly, to have my maternity photos taken."

"Once I get home, my best friends rush over with makeup and clothes, and within an hour I have my maternity photos and am on my way to the hospital to give birth."

"Valentino has come a few weeks early, but he's absolutely perfect. He is the most beautiful little boy I have ever laid my eyes on. When I see him using every bit of strength to inch his body close to mine, I am filled with a love so visceral, it could shatter the earth."

"I am his. And he is mine. It's the kind of love that claws its way out of your gut, rips you apart, and puts you back together again. He is worth all the blood and pain, all the tears, and all the sleepless nights."

Meanwhile, Julia dated 46-year-old rapper Kanye West early in 2022 and reflected on their romance in her memoir but she doesn't go into as much intimate detail about their time together as does with other previous relationships.

Asked why Kanye is the "one boyfriend [she doesn't] describe sex with," she told the New York Times, "Because there, like, wasn't any. It wasn't really about that."

Julia recently explained she is "not trying to have bad blood" with Kanye, and she only covers her time with him "briefly" in her book. She told E! News, "It's like six pages. I feel like I went very lightly on it. I'm not trying to have bad blood or anything, it's all in the past."

"I'm so excited for the book. I feel like it was just so cathartic to like let go of all that because, in life, things happen and you just kind of pretend that they didn't happen and put them away in a shelf in your mind and that's it. And when you're writing a book, you're really forced to confront those things."

