 

Priscilla Presley Biopic Was Filmed 'Out of Order' in Just 30 Days

Priscilla Presley Biopic Was Filmed 'Out of Order' in Just 30 Days
A24
Movie

Lead star Cailee Spaeny explains the new movie about Elvis Presley's ex-wife was shot in just 30 days while ignoring chronological order because of the tight deadline.

  • Oct 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cailee Spaeny was forced to shoot "Priscilla" "out of order." The 26-year-old actress plays the title role in Sofia Coppola's new biopic about Priscilla Presley and explained how chronology was an afterthought as the movie was filmed on a tight deadline of just 30 days.

"We shot it in 30 days and also out of order, so I'd be pregnant in the morning, and then after lunch I'd be 14 years old," Cailee said at the film's New York Film Festival premiere on Friday, October 6.

The movie is based on Priscilla's 1985 memoir "Elvis and Me", which details her relationship with the King of Rock and Roll - from their first meeting in 1959 when Priscilla was just 14 to their eventual divorce - and Cailee was grateful to have the chance to pick the brains of the woman herself.

  Editors' Pick

The "Vice" star explained, "I got really lucky to actually sit down with Priscilla herself and ask her all the questions I wanted to. (It helped me) know where I was trying to go and what I wanted to say throughout those years playing her."

Jacob Elordi stars as Elvis in the movie and detailed how he attempted to remove the "mythology" associated with the music icon. The Australian actor said, "I think the first thing was disabling the mythology and intending to play (Elvis) as a human being and a person who was given a certain set of circumstances."

"So the whole thing the whole time was just trying to walk the tightrope between being one of the most famous people in the world and a human being at the same time, and being honest with the love."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Director Terence Davies Died at 77 After Short Illness
Related Posts
Elvis Presley Gets Hot and Cold in First Full Trailer for 'Priscilla'

Elvis Presley Gets Hot and Cold in First Full Trailer for 'Priscilla'

'Priscilla' Star Cailee Spaeny 'Didn't Know' Priscilla Presley's Story Before Being Cast in Biopic

'Priscilla' Star Cailee Spaeny 'Didn't Know' Priscilla Presley's Story Before Being Cast in Biopic

Priscilla Presley Admits to Feeling 'Nervous' About Her Biopic

Priscilla Presley Admits to Feeling 'Nervous' About Her Biopic

Elvis Presley's Estate Condemns 'Horrible' 'Priscilla' Biopic

Elvis Presley's Estate Condemns 'Horrible' 'Priscilla' Biopic

Latest News
Priscilla Presley Biopic Was Filmed 'Out of Order' in Just 30 Days
  • Oct 08, 2023

Priscilla Presley Biopic Was Filmed 'Out of Order' in Just 30 Days

Director Terence Davies Died at 77 After Short Illness
  • Oct 08, 2023

Director Terence Davies Died at 77 After Short Illness

Coi Leray Threatens To Put the Paws on Concertgoers Who Throw Objects at Her
  • Oct 08, 2023

Coi Leray Threatens To Put the Paws on Concertgoers Who Throw Objects at Her

Seth Meyers Opens Up on Struggle With His Show Following TV Return
  • Oct 08, 2023

Seth Meyers Opens Up on Struggle With His Show Following TV Return

Drake Slammed by Baltimore Rapper Rye Rye for Using Her Voice on 'Calling for You' Without Credit
  • Oct 08, 2023

Drake Slammed by Baltimore Rapper Rye Rye for Using Her Voice on 'Calling for You' Without Credit

Julia Fox Frustrated With People for Undermining Her Work Due to Kanye West Fling
  • Oct 08, 2023

Julia Fox Frustrated With People for Undermining Her Work Due to Kanye West Fling

Most Read
Kevin Costner's Epic Western Film 'Horizon: An American Saga' Gets First Teaser and Release Dates
Movie

Kevin Costner's Epic Western Film 'Horizon: An American Saga' Gets First Teaser and Release Dates

Cate Blanchett Joins 'Rumors' Cast, Starts Filming Soon

Cate Blanchett Joins 'Rumors' Cast, Starts Filming Soon

Chris Rock in Final Talks to Direct Martin Luther King Jr. Biopic, Teaming Up With Steven Spielberg

Chris Rock in Final Talks to Direct Martin Luther King Jr. Biopic, Teaming Up With Steven Spielberg

'Labyrinth 2' Director Addresses Lack of Update on the Project: 'It's Tough Nut to Crack'

'Labyrinth 2' Director Addresses Lack of Update on the Project: 'It's Tough Nut to Crack'

'The Exorcist: Believer' Director Discusses Building 'Road Map' for New Trilogy

'The Exorcist: Believer' Director Discusses Building 'Road Map' for New Trilogy

Priscilla Presley Biopic Was Filmed 'Out of Order' in Just 30 Days

Priscilla Presley Biopic Was Filmed 'Out of Order' in Just 30 Days