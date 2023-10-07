 

Paul McCartney Remembers Failing at Talent Show When He Was a Kid

Paul McCartney Remembers Failing at Talent Show When He Was a Kid
Instagram
Music

Despite growing up to become one of the legends in the music industry, The Beatles star once failed to wow the crowd at a talent show when he was young.

  • Oct 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sir Paul McCartney was unable to impress at a talent show in his youth. The Beatles legend becomes one of the most successful singer-songwriters of all time but he and his brother Mike were met with a tough crowd when they performed at a Butlin's holiday camp as a child.

McCartney was just 11 when he performed in the talent show after he had been taught to harmonise by his father James and the siblings did their best to channel The Everly Brothers.

The 81-year-old star recalled on his new podcast "McCartney: A Life in Lyrics", "The Everly Brothers sang in harmony, so me and my brother did. We sang 'Bye Bye Love'. We didn't win - obviously not talented enough for the Butlin's crowd!"

  Editors' Pick

McCartney previously described how his childhood holiday to Butlin's was a great adventure. He told the Daily Mirror in 2021, "I was 11 when I went to Butlin's Pwllheli holiday camp and the photos of me show I'm still wearing my school cap and short school trousers."

"I think we were too poor for leisure clothes or I was amazingly proud of my new school uniform. But, yeah, it was great, I loved it. Me and my brother Mike just zoomed round all day, going to all the various things going on - beauty contest or the knobbly knees contest or the singing contest or the rock and calypso ballroom."

Meanwhile, McCartney also revealed that The Beatles loved the idea that Russians secretly listened to their "forbidden" group, which had been banned from the Communist Soviet Union. Speaking on the podcast, he said, "Everyone in Russia goes back to the Beatles period and remembers having to smuggle records or it was all very you know, little rooms where you could play and you didn't want people to know."

"You didn't want the authorities to know that you were listening to this forbidden group, which really we loved the idea of that that we were getting smuggled along with Levi's jeans. This was like true cultural arrival."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Oasis Dominate Most Streamed Albums of 1990s

'The Exorcist: Believer' Director Discusses Building 'Road Map' for New Trilogy
Related Posts
Paul McCartney Addicted to Classic Arcade Games

Paul McCartney Addicted to Classic Arcade Games

Paul McCartney Finds His Wife's Bedtime Routine 'a Little Too Exciting'

Paul McCartney Finds His Wife's Bedtime Routine 'a Little Too Exciting'

Paul McCartney Brands Majority of Modern Films 'Rubbish'

Paul McCartney Brands Majority of Modern Films 'Rubbish'

Paul McCartney Recalls 'Hurtful' Early Reviews After Launching His Band Wings

Paul McCartney Recalls 'Hurtful' Early Reviews After Launching His Band Wings

Latest News
'The Exorcist: Believer' Director Discusses Building 'Road Map' for New Trilogy
  • Oct 07, 2023

'The Exorcist: Believer' Director Discusses Building 'Road Map' for New Trilogy

Chrisean Rock Shares Positive Update on Son's Hernia Surgery
  • Oct 07, 2023

Chrisean Rock Shares Positive Update on Son's Hernia Surgery

Paul McCartney Remembers Failing at Talent Show When He Was a Kid
  • Oct 07, 2023

Paul McCartney Remembers Failing at Talent Show When He Was a Kid

Report: Kanye West Forces Wife Bianca Censori to Wear His Outfit Choices
  • Oct 07, 2023

Report: Kanye West Forces Wife Bianca Censori to Wear His Outfit Choices

Oasis Dominate Most Streamed Albums of 1990s
  • Oct 07, 2023

Oasis Dominate Most Streamed Albums of 1990s

Chrissy Metz and BF Bradley Collins Split 'Amicably' After Nearly More Than Three Years of Dating
  • Oct 07, 2023

Chrissy Metz and BF Bradley Collins Split 'Amicably' After Nearly More Than Three Years of Dating

Most Read
Sly Stone Too Sick to Make Music Again
Music

Sly Stone Too Sick to Make Music Again

Sherri Shepherd Slams Sexyy Red's Vulgar Lyrics Amid the Raptress' Explicit Footage Debacle

Sherri Shepherd Slams Sexyy Red's Vulgar Lyrics Amid the Raptress' Explicit Footage Debacle

Nicki Minaj Dropped From Drake's New Album 'For All the Dogs'

Nicki Minaj Dropped From Drake's New Album 'For All the Dogs'

Drake Appears to Dish on His Fling With Hailey Bieber on New Song 'Bahamas Promises'

Drake Appears to Dish on His Fling With Hailey Bieber on New Song 'Bahamas Promises'

Maren Morris Compares Country Music Industry to 'Circus'

Maren Morris Compares Country Music Industry to 'Circus'

Cher Unleashes First New Holiday Single 'DJ Play a Christmas Song'

Cher Unleashes First New Holiday Single 'DJ Play a Christmas Song'

Offset Taps Wife Cardi B, Latto, Travis Scott and More on New Album 'Set It Off'

Offset Taps Wife Cardi B, Latto, Travis Scott and More on New Album 'Set It Off'

NFL Allegedly Does This to Woo Taylor Swift for Future Super Bowl Halftime Show

NFL Allegedly Does This to Woo Taylor Swift for Future Super Bowl Halftime Show

Blink-182 Pay Tribute to The Ramones in 'Dance With Me' Music Video

Blink-182 Pay Tribute to The Ramones in 'Dance With Me' Music Video