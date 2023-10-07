 

Kanye West Reportedly Files to Trademark 'YEWS' After Anti-Semitism Backlash

Kanye West Reportedly Files to Trademark 'YEWS' After Anti-Semitism Backlash
According to a new report, the controversial rapper filed multiple trademark applications for the use of the word in entertainment content, beauty products, restaurants and others earlier this month.

  Oct 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kanye West is reportedly attempting to trademark "YEWS". According to a new report, the 46-year-old controversial rapper filed multiple trademark applications for the use of the word earlier this month.

Trademark attorney Josh Gerben revealed on his Twitter account that Ye made 26 such filings through his company Ox Paha Inc. TMZ reported that the "Gold Digger" hitmaker first submitted it earlier this month and the filling included a wide variety of potential intended uses.

The docs revealed that the rapper wanted to use "YEWS" for financial services, real estate, clothing, music and audio. It was also shared through the docs that the intended uses included entertainment content, beauty products and restaurants among other things.

The "Donda" artist hasn't publicly addressed the word "YEWS". However, people believe that it had something to do with Jews and his anti-Semitism controversy last year.

At the time, Ye was canceled by brands, including Balenciaga and Adidas, in addition to being banned from social media platforms such as Twitter, now X, and Instagram due to his posts about Sean "P. Diddy" Combs being controlled by Jews. He also declared that he would go "death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE" and posted an image of a swastika inside a Star of David.

Not stopping there, the former husband of Kim Kardashian claimed in a podcast interview that George Floyd died of a fentanyl overdose in addition to lashing out at "Jewish media" and "Jewish Zionists" for forcing the cancellation of his shows. In December 2022, the musician doubled down on his remarks when he appeared on Alex Jones' show "Info Wars". During the interview, he declared, "I like Hitler," adding, "we're gonna stop dissing the Nazis all the time."

