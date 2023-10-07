Drake Appears to Dish on His Fling With Hailey Bieber on New Song 'Bahamas Promises'

Cover Images/Seth Browarnik Music

The 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker is believed to spill the beans on his short relationship with the wife of Justin Bieber as he sings about leaving disappointed that his relationship with a woman named 'Hailey' isn't working.

AceShowbiz - Hailey Bieber a.k.a. Hailey Baldwin has been married to Justin Bieber since 2018, but prior to that she was romantically linked to Drake. For those unaware of this or forgot it, the "In My Feelings" hitmaker has apparently brought back the memory of their fling on one of his news songs lifted off his latest album "For All the Dogs".

The OVO Sound founder is believed to allude to his short romance with the model on "Bahamas Promises". On the track, he sings about a woman named Hailey who leaves him feeling disappointed. It hints at broken trust and betrayal though he realizes that the relationship isn't working.

"Hailey, it's sad that I know all the tea," the 36-year-old sings in the interlude. "Broken pinky promises, you f**ked up our Bahamas trip/ I know that you're not for me/ Hailey, I'm tired of your apologies/ You put the 'No' in monogamy (No)/ You know that you're not for me."

Hinting at lingering memories from their broken relationship, he continues, "Hailey, you're livin' in my mind for free/ And for someone you don't miss/ I sure feel like somebody you need/ Hailey, You ain't got nowhere to be/ It's 'cause you should've been with me."

Drake and Hailey were swept in dating speculation in 2016 after they were spotted on a dinner date in Hollywood. Around the same time, the Canadian rapper was spotted wearing her Jennifer Fisher "H" pendant necklace, prompting speculation that their relationship was getting serious.

A source told PEOPLE at the time, "Drake and Hailey are dating super casually, but he is really into her." Another source shared with the outlet, "They were having a lot of fun together and were very affectionate."

In that same year, the model's now-husband Justin recorded his own version of "Hotline Bling" reportedly because he was jealous of Drake and Hailey's relationship. "Justin is telling Hailey that Drake is a player and she should watch herself around him at all costs," a source told HollywoodLife.com. "She is laughing off Justin's talk and considering it jealousy and that it is a matter of the pot calling the kettle black."

Hailey eventually married Justin in 2018.

