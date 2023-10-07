 

Brie Larson Enjoys Developing Her First TV Series 'Lessons in Chemistry'

The 'Captain Marvel' actress talks about serving a double role as a cast member and executive producer for new scripted show where she plays a feminist.

AceShowbiz - Brie Larson enjoyed having a hands-on role in the making of "Lessons in Chemistry". The 34-year-old actress has played a major role on both sides of the camera since the outset, and Brie has really relished the extra responsibility.

"This is the first scripted series that I have developed from the beginning and will be through until the end," The actress - who stars in the drama mini-series and also executive produces the show - told Entertainment Tonight.

"So being part of this collaboration and given the opportunity to have a voice besides just showing up and knowing my lines and doing the acting part of the job but getting to talk more about the script and the series as a whole, being on the edit when I'm not here on set, getting to be a part of all of it."

"I love the teamwork of the job and I like seeing it through so it works for me, that's kind of how my brain works is I want to be able to be there from the very beginning to go, 'OK, let's work on the script because this is where I want to go with this character,' and to have a team that's open to that."

Brie plays the part of Elizabeth Zott - a chemist-turned-feminist-chef who fights against misogyny - on the show. The actress found that she was really able to relate to her on-screen character.

She said, "I relate to her in so many different ways but one of the things is just her resilience and how much life she goes through. And so the show gets to explore that and it kind of goes into everything - life as a whole, love, loss, chemistry, what it means to be alive on this planet."

"It goes through a lot, but does it in a way that is so sweet and buoyant and that is what I loved about the book because you kind of were caught off guard by how many weighty topics were in it because you always felt like it was buoyant and never got too self-serious."

