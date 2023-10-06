 

Selma Blair Gives Update on Her Health Journey After Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis

The 'Cruel Intentions' actress, who was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease back in 2018, reveals in a new interview that 'everything's great' as she's been in remission since 2021.

AceShowbiz - Selma Blair feels "really great" despite the challenges of living with multiple sclerosis. The "Cruel Intentions" actress was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease back in 2018 and she's been in remission since 2021.

Speaking about her health journey, Selma told PEOPLE, "Everything's great. I am still in remission. I do have things that will probably always be with me, dystonia and things that come and go that are a real phenomenon. But neurology is an interesting thing and it's fascinating to me."

Multiple sclerosis causes involuntary muscle contractions, but the 51-year-old insists she's in a really good frame of mind at the moment. The Hollywood star said, "I do get tired, That's the thing. It is hard. So we do have to remember to build in a rest day … because if mama goes down then we're down for a minute. But when I'm up, I'm doing it and I'm happy. I'm really happy."

Selma previously revealed that her approach to life has actually been transformed by her health troubles.The actress explained that she's become "more empathetic" towards herself. She told SELF magazine, "It rewired me to find acceptance in being honest about my faults, about my past addiction, and about my problems. It made me more empathetic towards myself."

The movie star suffers from slurred speech and some mobility issues, but she doesn't feel any "shame" about her symptoms. Selma, whose film credits include '"Hellboy", said, "Me going through my day with my halting speech at times and then it going back to normal - that’s visibility for people. I don't have shame in that at all. I know some people find it curious, but we all have something."

