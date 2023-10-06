Tristan Thompson Exposed as a Deadbeat Dad by Baby Mama's Sister After Kim Kardashian Praised Him

Instagram Celebrity

Jordan Craig's sister, Kai Craig, accuses the NBA star of being a deadbeat dad to his and Jordan's son Prince after the SKIMS founder labeled him as a 'good dad' in a recent episode of 'The Kardashians'.

AceShowbiz - Tristan Thompson has been dragged online by his ex's sister after Kim Kardashian spoke highly about him. In a lengthy Instagram Story post, Jordan Craig's sister, Kai Craig, accused the NBA star of being a deadbeat dad to his and Jordan's son Prince.

"It has been so hard to refrain from speaking up, and out of respect for my sister's privacy. I haven't for over 7 years, but this is just too much,” Kai began her message on Thursday, October 5. "It's so painful to see how Tristan can find the time to do these nice things for others but can't seem to show up and be a real parent for my nephew Prince."

"The fact that he can take other children to school and activities in the same city, yet never sees or speaks to his own son, unless it's for a party or planned photo opportunity, is appalling and inexcusable," she added, before coming against Kim Kardashian, "@KimKardashian I don't want to believe that you are this insensitive to the fact that he literally ignores his children. That's nice if he's been a good friend to you, but let's consider our sisters before taking to global platforms to defend this man's character."

Kai went on to claim that Tristan didn't pay child support for Prince despite reports that he was ordered to pay $40,000 to Jordan. "To set the record straight, the child support rumors are INACCURATE! Tristian has not paid that child support in a very long time and has stopped paying Prince's school tuition," she alleged. "He hasn't even inquired where Prince goes to school now."

"Despite it all, my sister continues to work multiple jobs as she has since she was 16-years-old, so that Prince will never have to feel a difference," Kai further declared. "But regardless, stepping up for your son is not all about money. it's about the time spent. @RealTristan13 you are NOT a good father if you can' a good father to ALL of your children."

Kai's angry post arrived after Kim labeled Tristan, who also shares two kids with Khloe Kardashian, as a "good dad" in the most recent episode of "The Kardashian". She said, "It's so crazy because he's such a good friend, and he's such a good dad, but he just couldn't get it together in that area of being a faithful boyfriend.

"So you want to obviously hate him for that. Yeah, of course, his actions and who he was were so f**ked up. I can't deny that. We've had our talks about it and we've had our fights about it," the SKIMS founder continued, before recalling, "When he saw me struggling with my kids, he stepped up...He started showing up to the games. He picked Saint up, takes him to dinner and will always come to my defense, especially if it's stuff with me and my ex. I just never forgot that. I'll never really throw someone away and act like I don't think they can grow and evolve."

