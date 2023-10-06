 

Lil Yachty Admits His Tattoos 'Suck' After Being Ridiculed by Fans

AceShowbiz - Lil Yachty wasn't upset at his fans who made fun of his tattoos. After he got roasted by some social media users for showing off his body art, the "Strike" rapper admitted that his inks indeed "suck."

On Tuesday, October 3, a user on X, formerly Twitter, shared a chest-naked photo of the 26-year-old flaunting his tattoos. They include a compass on his chest and the word "Concrete" in varying fonts on the emcee's stomach. The caption of the post read, "Rappers spend so much money on jewelry but never good tattoo artists."

Many have since joined in poking fun at Yachty. "Bro need to refund his tattoos," one person commented under the post, while another replied, "He just let anyone tatt him." A third quipped, "Bro looks like one of them notebooks you draw on when you tryna kill time."

Catching wind of the criticism, Yachty wrote, "Yeah my tatts suck hahahaha." In a follow-up post, he let out a famous meme of boxer Adrian Broner where the fighter notes in an interview, "I ain't gon' lie, I'm getting cooked."

That aside, Yachty is currently on his "Field Trip Tour to" tour. He kicked things off on September 21 in Washington, D.C. He will continue it by making stops in 22 cities throughout North America and Canada, including New York, San Diego, Portland, Las Vegas, Toronto, Vancouver and more.

Yachty will then fly to Europe to begin his show in Oslo, Norway on November 22. Other countries listed on the poster are Sweden, Denmark, England, France and Italy among others. The rapper will conclude the outing on December 17 in Vienna, Austria.

