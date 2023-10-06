 

Sharon Stone Requires 'Eight Hours of Uninterrupted Sleep' After Brain Hemorrhage

Sharon Stone Requires 'Eight Hours of Uninterrupted Sleep' After Brain Hemorrhage
MSNBC
Celebrity

The 'Basic Instinct' actress calls herself 'a disability hire' as she opens up about one of the lasting effects caused by her near-fatal health issue in 2001.

  • Oct 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sharon Stone requires eight hours of sleep a night so she doesn't have seizures. The 65-year-old actress only had a one percent chance of making it through alive after she suffered a nine-day bleed on her brain in 2001, and she admitted she doesn't "get hired a lot" these days because of the way she needs to manage the ongoing effects of what happened to her.

"I've become more comfortable with publicly saying what's really happened to me [now]. For a long time I wanted to pretend that I was just fine," she told People magazine.

"I need eight hours of uninterrupted sleep for my brain medication to work so that I don't have seizures. So I'm a disability hire, and because of that I don't get hired a lot. These are the things that I've been dealing with for the past 22 years, and I am open about that now."

Following her hospitalisation, the "Basic Instinct" star was "stuttering" and not "seeing correctly," as well as suffering from memory loss, but it wasn't only her health issues and the lack of work opportunities that rocked her.

  Editors' Pick

Sharon's marriage to Phil Bronstein - with whom she adopted son Roan, now 23 - subsequently broke down and they divorced 2001, and not only did she feel as though she had "lost everything," she still doesn't think she "got most of it back" but it's something she's made peace with now.

She said, "I lost everything. I lost all my money. I lost custody of my child. I lost my career. I lost all those things that you feel are your real identity and your life. I never really got most of it back, but I've reached a point where I'm okay with it, where I really do recognise that I'm enough."

The "Casino" actress - who also has Laird, 18, and 17-year-old Quinn - has grown to appreciate the fact she doesn't have to take care of everyone else and it is OK for her to admit to her own vulnerabilities.

She said, "I come from a very broken family. I grew up believing that taking care of everybody else was what I was supposed to do. It took me a long time to understand that I had a life of my own and that I didn't have to fix it for everybody else, and that it was okay for me to receive care, for me to be enough as a disabled person. I feel proud of myself and proud of my accomplishments - from surviving to helping others survive."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Angelina Jolie Had 'Quite Dark' Fashion Sense as Teen

Maren Morris Compares Country Music Industry to 'Circus'
Related Posts
Sharon Stone Recalls Her Shock When She's Mobbed by Fans at Red Light After 'Basic Instinct' Release

Sharon Stone Recalls Her Shock When She's Mobbed by Fans at Red Light After 'Basic Instinct' Release

Sharon Stone Claims She's Shunned by Hollywood After Suffering Stroke

Sharon Stone Claims She's Shunned by Hollywood After Suffering Stroke

Sharon Stone Defies Aging as She Shows Off Bikini Body at Age 65

Sharon Stone Defies Aging as She Shows Off Bikini Body at Age 65

Sharon Stone Recalls Facing '300 Men' on Set of 'Basic Instinct'

Sharon Stone Recalls Facing '300 Men' on Set of 'Basic Instinct'

Latest News
Kim Kardashian Used Sex Hotline to Prank Men, Took Photos of Them for Her Collection
  • Oct 06, 2023

Kim Kardashian Used Sex Hotline to Prank Men, Took Photos of Them for Her Collection

Maren Morris Compares Country Music Industry to 'Circus'
  • Oct 06, 2023

Maren Morris Compares Country Music Industry to 'Circus'

Khloe Kardashian Snaps at Tristan Thompson While Discussing His 'Traumatic' Scandals
  • Oct 06, 2023

Khloe Kardashian Snaps at Tristan Thompson While Discussing His 'Traumatic' Scandals

Sharon Stone Requires 'Eight Hours of Uninterrupted Sleep' After Brain Hemorrhage
  • Oct 06, 2023

Sharon Stone Requires 'Eight Hours of Uninterrupted Sleep' After Brain Hemorrhage

Angelina Jolie Had 'Quite Dark' Fashion Sense as Teen
  • Oct 06, 2023

Angelina Jolie Had 'Quite Dark' Fashion Sense as Teen

'Open-Minded' Brian Austin Green Praised During Discussion About Raising Gay Son
  • Oct 06, 2023

'Open-Minded' Brian Austin Green Praised During Discussion About Raising Gay Son

Most Read
Tamar Braxton 'Hurt' and 'Surprised' by Jeremy Robinson Split
Celebrity

Tamar Braxton 'Hurt' and 'Surprised' by Jeremy Robinson Split

Matthew McConaughey Insists Wife 'Wasn't Wounded' Despite His Mom Calling Her Wrong Names

Matthew McConaughey Insists Wife 'Wasn't Wounded' Despite His Mom Calling Her Wrong Names

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Divorce Due to Demanding Work Schedules

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Divorce Due to Demanding Work Schedules

Katharine McPhee Pokes Fun at Herself After Accidentally Cooking Her Son's iPad in the Oven

Katharine McPhee Pokes Fun at Herself After Accidentally Cooking Her Son's iPad in the Oven

Victoria Beckham Recalls How Her Marriage Hit Rock Bottom Due to David's Alleged Affair

Victoria Beckham Recalls How Her Marriage Hit Rock Bottom Due to David's Alleged Affair

Lil Meech Sparks Dating Rumors With XXXTentaction's Ex-GF

Lil Meech Sparks Dating Rumors With XXXTentaction's Ex-GF

Sexyy Red Leaves People Disgusted After Leaking Her Own Explicit Footage

Sexyy Red Leaves People Disgusted After Leaking Her Own Explicit Footage

Sexyy Red Shows Love for Donald Trump, Wants Him Back to Office

Sexyy Red Shows Love for Donald Trump, Wants Him Back to Office

Krayzie Bone Shares Pic From Hospital Bed After Fighting for His Life for '9 Days Straight'

Krayzie Bone Shares Pic From Hospital Bed After Fighting for His Life for '9 Days Straight'