'The Masked Singer' Recap: Diver Unveiled as Reality TV Villain on 'NFL Night'

FOX/Trae Patton TV

The new outing of the hit FOX series features Cow, Diver, Gazelle, S'more and Pickle performing in front of the panelists, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger.

Oct 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - "The Masked Singer" celebrated the NFL on "NFL Night" in the Wednesday, October 4 episode. The new outing of the hit FOX series featured Le'Veon Bell, who appeared as Milkshake in the show's season 8, returning with a surprise performance of "I Gotta Feeling" by Black Eyed Peas.

Following Le'Veon's performance, Cow took the stage as the first contestant to perform that night. In his clue package, he said, "I was raised in a house with all women, who made me the sensitive cow that I am. Now as a parent I know the value of being present for my children. I've always achieved a lot of success in my life, but my greatest accomplishment has always been my kids."

Meanwhile, his visual clues included boxing gloves with a yellow arrow pointing down on them, a photo of young cow and his mother (who is wearing a wizard's hat), three calves representing his children, and crayons next to a drawing of a red heart. Cow sang "Treasure" by Bruno Mars and brought tap shoes for additional clues. The guesses included Trey Songz, Ne-Yo, Mario, Nelly and Jason Derulo.

Up next was Diver. He said in his clue package, "I was always waiting to become a household name, I just didn't know it would be for everyone hating me. But I'm here to show the world that I'm more than my mistakes. Being here already feels like a healing experience." As for Visual clues, they included red high heels floating by and Diver watching himself on TV.

For his performance, Diver sang "I Ain't Worried" by OneRepublic. As an additional clue for Diver, a member of the audience ripped off his shirt to reserve a club painted on his chest. Judge Nicole Scherzinger guessed Pete Davidson, Ken Jeong thought Diver could be Tom Sandoval, while Robin Thicke named DJ Pauly D.

The next performer was Gazelle, who revealed in her clue package, "There were a lot of times I didn't know if there was a place for me in the entertainment industry. At just eight years old I was pressured to change my name to blend in more with the herd. Casting directors couldn't figure out where I fit because of my unique look. I wondered if I could ever truly be myself and pursue my greatest passions. Fortunately, the world is changing and there are more opportunities every day."

Her visual clues featured a young gazelle wearing a Hawaiian lei and a tutu, a sign that said "Threat Level: 3," a test with the grade "A" on it, and a surfboard. That night, Gazelle opted for "The One That Got Away" by Katy Perry. Eight-time pro-bowler later Antonio Gates brought out a football that said "villain" for Gazelle's additional clue. Jenny McCarthy guessed Leighton Meester, Ken went with Constance Wu, while Nicole thought she was Auli'i Cravalho.

Following up was S'more. "Years down the road I conquered the Broadway stage, a lifelong goal. There was no way it could get any better, until one night after curtain call I saw my dad backstage. Hearing him say he was proud of me was really the biggest win I could as for. So dad, this one's for you," he said in his clue package. In his visual clues, he put a cauldron, a TV with the letter "M" on the screen, and a video game console.

S'more belted out Maroon 5's "Moves Like Jagger" before three-time pro-bowler DeSean Jackson appeared with an additional clue, which was a bucket of oranges. As for the guesses, Nicole named JC Chasez. Robin guessed Kevin Richardson, while Ken believed S'more was Simu Liu.

Rounding out the night was Pickle, who said in his clue package, "When I was young all my teachers thought I was nothin. Said I was a hyper, disruptive kid who had no interest in anything but sports. It was basically decided that I was a bad boy with no future. But once I found my true passion, I became laser focused." His visual clues were a playing card with a joker on it, graffiti as well as a mic and photos of Quentin Tarantino, Martin Scorsese and Martin Short.

Pickle sang "Pinball Wizard" by The Who. To give an additional clue, the NFL lounge opened up the grill where viewers could see a blinking "On Air" sign. Robin guessed Craig Kilborn or Dax Shepard. Ken thought Pickle could be Howard Stern, while Jenny named Conan O'Brien.

It was time to reveal the results. The singer with the least vote that night was Diver. Before Diver was unmasked, the panel submitted their final guesses. Robin and Nicole went with DJ Pauly D, while Ken and Jenny guessed Tom Sandoval.

Ken and Jenny guessed correctly because Diver was "Vanderpump Rules" star Tom!

