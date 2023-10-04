'Last of Us' Star Ashley Johnson Accuses Her 'Sociopath' Ex-Fiance of Abuse

https://ashleythejohnsons.tumblr.com/ Celebrity

The 'Last of Us' star, along with six other women including her own sister, launches a civil suit in Los Angeles against Brian Wayne Foster for sexual harassment, among other wrongdoings.

AceShowbiz - Ashley Johnson has accused her former fiance Brian Wayne Foster of abuse. The star of "The Last of Us", along with six other women, launched a civil suit against the former producer of the "Critical Role" YouTube channel for several wrongdoings and deemed him a "sociopath."

On Tuesday, October 3, the 40-year-old star and the other six women, including her sister Haylie Langseth, submitted the suit in Los Angeles. In it, they claimed that Brian conducted "domestic violence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, sexual battery and assault" as well as stalking.

"Being the sociopath that he is, [Brian] often treated these women as sexual objects freely groping them without consent, sometimes in openly public settings," the lawsuit, which was obtained by Page Six, read. "Any woman who refused to submit to his will or who confronted him for any reason was met with a wrath of obscenities, intimidation, and threats."

Ashley alleged in the lawsuit that Brian was abusive to the women, whom "he lied to and groomed while still in a relationship" with her. He reportedly "coax them into submitting to his inappropriate sexual advances." She also claimed that he made "wildly inappropriate and unwanted sexual comments" to her sister Haylie when he was "fueled by drugs and alcohol."

The civil suit additionally revealed his victims, including Whitney McKeil as well as Brian's former co-workers Adrienne Cho and Danielle Carr. His misconduct happened several times in the past, including ones in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

In addition, Ashley claimed that she was traumatized following his abuse. "[Brian]'s threats to extort [Ashley] by releasing personal information as well as his consistent acts of physical intimidation including but not limited to punching through glass, throwing objects, and screaming obscenities in her face, have left [her] scared, intimidated, off-balance, confused, traumatized, and under constant duress for years," the civil suit read.

Elsewhere in the lawsuit, Ashley alleged that Brian was "found in possession of two airsoft guns." He reportedly also "commandeered [her] home security cameras and microphones to monitor her and track her comings and goings," which happened after he was "forced to leave [her] house by the police due to an Emergency Protective Order."

In May, Ashley was granted an emergency protective order against Brian after the former host of YouTube talk show "Talks Machina" allegedly tried to extort $150,000 from her. The emergency protective order ended in September.

