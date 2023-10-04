'The Voice' Recap: Gwen Stefani Steals Four-Chair Turn Singer From Reba McEntire

NBC/Greg Gayne TV

AceShowbiz - Things continued to get more fun in the fourth part of Blind Auditions in season 24 of "The Voice". After coaches Niall Horan and John Legend blocked each other in the previous episode, it was Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani who went against each other this time.

The first singer to hit the stage that night was Laura Williams, who sang "Fingers Crossed". Gwen and Niall didn't wait long to hit their buttons with Reba and John joining in a little bit later. Gwen said that Laura was "one of the best" and Reba even considered her a "prodigy." Laura eventually decided to join Team Niall.

The next artist was Ms. Monet, who took the stage to sing her take on "Higher Love". The audience and the coaches were dancing to Ms. Monet's performance, but it took longer for anyone to turn their chairs. Reba and Gwen were the only ones who hit their buttons and Monet decided to try to "reach the next level" on Team Reba.

Jason Arcilla then belted out "Dreams", making Gwen and Reba turn their chairs so fast. However, Gwen used her block so Jason was automatically on Team Gwen. Later, Giuliana Amaral sang "Rainbow in the Dark", but unfortunately it wasn't enough to make anyone hit their buttons.

Kaylee Shimizu performed next, singing "Golden Slumbers". She succeeded in getting all the coaches turned for her. John dubbed Kaylee's voice "dazzling" and "musical," while Niall called her a "technically gifted" singer. Gwen was "blown away" by the "wave" of her vibrato, and Reba said the performance was "spiritual." Kaylee went to Team John, making her John's fourth four-chair turn artist on his team.

Bias then took the stage to sing "God's Country" and that led to the third head-to-head between Gwen and Reba for the night. Reba said that she hit her button after watching how the audience reacted to his performance. As a country, Bias was expected to join Team Reba, but he surprisingly picked Gwen as his coach.

David Simmons, Jr opted to sing his rendition of "Tainted Love", but he failed to get any coach to turn for him. Performing next was Rachele Nguyen, who defaulted to Team Reba as she was the only one who hit her button for Rachele.

LVNDR's take on "Hotline Bling" got Niall and John to turn their chairs. John said that she was a "peaceful" yet "musically daring" artist. Niall, meanwhile, found "something special" because of her "abundance" of character. LVNDR chose to be on Team Niall.

Walking Eagle opted to sing "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" for his auditions, but none of the coaches turned their chairs for him. Wedding DJ Jacquie Roar followed it up with a performance of "Here for the Party". Four coaches hit their buttons for Jacquie in the last verge of his performance. Jacquie struggled to make a decision, so she brought her daughter out to help before going to Team Gwen.

