Donald Glover Shuts Down Childish Gambino Retirement Rumors, Declares New Music Will Come 'Soon'

When speaking about his upcoming project in a new interview, the 'Atlanta' star and creator reveals that his new music will come 'sooner than later,' adding, 'It'd be better for people to just tune in.'

Oct 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Donald Glover is not quitting rapping as Childish Gambino. In fact, the "Atlanta" star and creator revealed in a new interview that his new music will come "sooner than later."

The 40-year-old made the revelation when speaking to Complex. "I feel like it'll be clear sooner rather than later," he said about his new project. "It'd be better for people to just tune in, I suppose."

"But I'm trying harder to not be cryptic. [Tyler, the Creator] is always, like, 'You're so cryptic.' But I'm like, 'I'm really not,' " he stated. "I just like suspense, I guess. I think it makes stuff better. But that's just me."

The "Swarm" actor went on to divulge what's "exciting" him in the studio right now. "I like it when something is naturally functional. I used to try and be like, 'Oh, this is just a good song and I like it.' But now I think functionality is key," he explained.

"I think back in the day, it was a lot easier to be like, 'I made this!' And it was harder to make stuff so people would be like, 'Oh, this chair, you can't really sit in it. But otherwise, people wouldn't have made this chair,' " he further elaborated. "It's kind of like art where it became, like, 'Yeah, this is a pointless piece, which is the point.' "

"And now I feel like, because it's so much easier to make everything, when something is actually truly functional and it’s easy to get to, I love that," he continued. "I love it when we make something and I'm like, 'Oh, I know exactly what this is for. This is for Monday Night Football.' [Laughs.] You know, that kind of thing. Like, 'This is for this kind of Instagram post.' I like all that s**t."

