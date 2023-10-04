Joshua Jackson 'Clearly Caught Off Guard' by Jodie Turner-Smith's Decision to Divorce Him

Instagram Celebrity

It is unveiled that the actor, famed for playing Pacey Witter on 'Dawson's Creek' from 1998 to 2003, 'obviously didn't realize [his marriage] was this bad, that Jodie was this unhappy.'

AceShowbiz - Joshua Jackson couldn't believe that his marriage to Jodie Turner-Smith is coming to an end. It was unveiled that the "Dawson's Creek" alum was "clearly caught off guard" by his wife's decision to divorce him.

Revealing the news was Us Weekly. "Joshua was clearly caught off guard by Jodie's decision to divorce," a source told the outlet. "They had their issues, as many couples do - especially two busy actors who are also juggling a child. Joshua obviously didn't realize it was this bad, that Jodie was this unhappy."

In her divorce filing, Jodie cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for her split from Joshua. In addition, she's asking for joint custody of the couple's three-year-old daughter Janie.

While also asking for the option of spousal support to be removed, the "Queen & Slim" actress stressed in her filing that she and her ex have a prenuptial agreement in place. According to TMZ, she said the date of their separation was September 13.

Jodie and Joshua, famed for playing Pacey Witter on "Dawson's Creek" from 1998 to 2003, met at his birthday party in 2018 and they secretly got engaged less than a year later. They wed in an under-the-radar ceremony in December 2019 after they were spotted getting a marriage license in Los Angeles in August that year.

They had their daughter in a home birth in April 2020, and even though the couple kept their life together relatively out of the spotlight, they have shared anecdotes about their relationship with fans.

Jodie last year said when she and Joshua star first met, they had a one-night stand. Months later, Joshua admitted his now-estranged wife proposed to him. He said on "The Tonight Show", "We were in Nicaragua. It was very beautiful, incredibly romantic. We were walking down the beach, and she asked me to marry her."

