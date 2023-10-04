 

Britney Spears Buys Gucci Bikini for Her Dog

Britney Spears Buys Gucci Bikini for Her Dog
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Lucky' singer shows off her first Gucci purchase, a bikini for her tiny canine companion, while insisting designer brands have never appealed to her herself.

  • Oct 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears has purchased a Gucci bikini for her dog. The 41-year-old pop superstar took home the Maltese pooch - whom she has named Snow - following the breakdown of her marriage to Sam Asghari earlier this year and took to social media to reveal that whilst designer brands have never appealed to her herself, she has treated her canine companion.

"Snow's first Gucci bikini … even has a skirt to go with it too !!! I've never owned anything Gucci in my life … all my friends always had name brand everything !!! Am I weird because there's supposed to be a fascination with it ??? Name brands never appealed to me … but I will get it for my babies," she wrote on Instagram.

  Editors' Pick

Earlier this year, it was claimed that claimed that the "Gimme More" hitmaker was worried that Sam would try to take their dogs, TMZ reported that the pair decided their Doberman, Porsha, who he bought for Britney in October 2021 as a protection dog, will be his and she will keep their Australian Shepherd, Sawyer, a Yorkie named Hannah and two other small dogs.

Captioning a clip of her new canine companion, Britney wrote on Instagram, "Introducing Snow … the new edition to the family … it's her world and we just live in it !!!" She said in the video, "Let me show them how tiny you are. Say 'hi' Snow!"

Sam cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the estranged couple's separation and has asked that Spears pay spousal support and his attorneys' fees.

Britney addressed the break-up with her 42.1 million Instagram followers shortly after the news broke, writing, "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together. Six years is a long time to be with someone so, I'm a little shocked but … I'm not here to explain why because its honestly nobody's business !!!"

You can share this post!

You might also like

Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Offers Advice on How to Deal With Anxiety

Grimes Launches Lawsuit Against Elon Musk to Seek Parental Rights to Their Kids
Related Posts
Britney Spears Rants Against Police for Conducting Welfare Check After Her Knife Dancing Videos

Britney Spears Rants Against Police for Conducting Welfare Check After Her Knife Dancing Videos

Britney Spears to Drop Bombshell About Her Family History in Memoir

Britney Spears to Drop Bombshell About Her Family History in Memoir

Britney Spears 'Learning to Breathe' Following Sam Asghari Split

Britney Spears 'Learning to Breathe' Following Sam Asghari Split

Britney Spears Is Just 'Trolling People' With Knife Dancing Video

Britney Spears Is Just 'Trolling People' With Knife Dancing Video

Latest News
Selena Gomez Suffers Little Fashion Mishap After Performing With Coldplay and H.E.R.
  • Oct 04, 2023

Selena Gomez Suffers Little Fashion Mishap After Performing With Coldplay and H.E.R.

Helen Mirren Defends Wearing Prosthetics for Her 'Golda' Role
  • Oct 04, 2023

Helen Mirren Defends Wearing Prosthetics for Her 'Golda' Role

Tamar Braxton 'Hurt' and 'Surprised' by Jeremy Robinson Split
  • Oct 04, 2023

Tamar Braxton 'Hurt' and 'Surprised' by Jeremy Robinson Split

John Mayer Turned on by Women With 'Caramel' Hair and Bra Straps on Show
  • Oct 04, 2023

John Mayer Turned on by Women With 'Caramel' Hair and Bra Straps on Show

Grimes Launches Lawsuit Against Elon Musk to Seek Parental Rights to Their Kids
  • Oct 04, 2023

Grimes Launches Lawsuit Against Elon Musk to Seek Parental Rights to Their Kids

Britney Spears Buys Gucci Bikini for Her Dog
  • Oct 04, 2023

Britney Spears Buys Gucci Bikini for Her Dog

Most Read
Travis Kelce Spotted Leaving Taylor Swift's NYC Apartment After Spending the Night Together
Celebrity

Travis Kelce Spotted Leaving Taylor Swift's NYC Apartment After Spending the Night Together

Ben Affleck Meets Ex Jennifer Garner, Son Samuel After Tense Convo With Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck Meets Ex Jennifer Garner, Son Samuel After Tense Convo With Jennifer Lopez

Tamar Braxton's Fiance JR Robinson Announces Their Split

Tamar Braxton's Fiance JR Robinson Announces Their Split

Will Smith Gets Sympathy After Jada Pinkett Addresses Indictment of Suspect in Tupac Shakur's Murder

Will Smith Gets Sympathy After Jada Pinkett Addresses Indictment of Suspect in Tupac Shakur's Murder

Billy Connolly Applauds Non-Politically Correct Black Comics for Defending Comedy Against Wokery

Billy Connolly Applauds Non-Politically Correct Black Comics for Defending Comedy Against Wokery

Pete Davidson's Rumored GF Madelyn Cline Locks Lips With Dove Cameron at Paris Fashion Week

Pete Davidson's Rumored GF Madelyn Cline Locks Lips With Dove Cameron at Paris Fashion Week

Katie Price Stills Invites Her Ex to See Their Autistic Son Every Year Despite Repeated Rejections

Katie Price Stills Invites Her Ex to See Their Autistic Son Every Year Despite Repeated Rejections

Latto Accused of Taking Money Back From Dancers After Making It Rain at Atlanta Party

Latto Accused of Taking Money Back From Dancers After Making It Rain at Atlanta Party

Sam Asghari Speaks Up to Defend Britney Spears Against 'Bully' Donald Trump Jr.

Sam Asghari Speaks Up to Defend Britney Spears Against 'Bully' Donald Trump Jr.