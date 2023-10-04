 

Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Offers Advice on How to Deal With Anxiety

Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Offers Advice on How to Deal With Anxiety
Instagram
Celebrity

Ava Phillippe opens up about her struggle with 'intense' anxiety since she was a child and gives some advices on how to deal with the mental health issue.

  • Oct 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Reese Witherspoon's eldest child, Ava Phillippe, reveals she's battled with anxiety for years. The 24-year-old college student - who is learning social welfare at UC Berkeley - has spoken out about her struggles with her mental health in a Q+A with her Instagram followers.

"I've dealt with anxiety for as long as I can remember, and it was especially intense for me as a kid and teenager," Ava - whose father is actor Ryan Phillippe - said.

Offering her advice to fellow sufferers, whilst acknowledging that what works for one person may not necessarily help another, she replied to one user, "Don't invalidate your feelings. You have every right to feel however you do, even if it seems weird to others, and being hard on yourself won't help you feel better or find a solution."

Sharing another method, she continued, "Note 1-3 things you can smell, touch, hear, etc… in the moment and remember, this feeling will pass, even if you have to ride it out for a while."

  Editors' Pick

Ava - who is a big sister to "Legally Blonde" star Reese and Ryan's 19-year-old son Deacon - picks her skin whenever she is feeling anxious, but it's something she is learning to control as she gets older. She said, "It's just so tempting for some reason, but I think I've been better about not doing that as I've gotten older."

Ava's father has battled with his mental health, too, and recently opened up about getting sober. The 49-year-old actor admitted the "clarity and spiritual connectedness" he has experienced since giving up drugs, including nicotine, have left him feeling "real good" but didn't state how long he has been clean.

Sharing a mirror selfie, in which he wore a white tank top, aviator sunglasses and had a toothpick in his mouth, he wrote on Instagram, "Officially the longest I've gone since I was a teen without some kind of nicotine or marijuana in my system(among other things…). Feeling thankful for the freedom that comes with breaking addictions and dependency on substance. Sobriety, clarity, and spiritual connectedness feels real good (sic)."

And the "Shooter" star - who also has Kailani, 12, with former girlfriend Alexis Knapp - is determined to keep looking after himself. He reposted the photo on his Instagram Story and wrote, "My only remaining addictions are toothpicks + self-improvement."

Reese is also mother to son Tennessee, 10, whom she has with ex-husband Jim Toth.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jacky Oh's Doctor Won't Face Investigation Despite Her Fatal Complications From Plastic Surgery

Britney Spears Buys Gucci Bikini for Her Dog
Related Posts
Reese Witherspoon Explains How She Deals With Rejection in Her Career

Reese Witherspoon Explains How She Deals With Rejection in Her Career

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth Vow to Keep 'Loving' Relationship With Son as They Settle Divorce

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth Vow to Keep 'Loving' Relationship With Son as They Settle Divorce

Reese Witherspoon Had Unpleasant Experience Filming Sex Scene With Mark Wahlberg

Reese Witherspoon Had Unpleasant Experience Filming Sex Scene With Mark Wahlberg

Reese Witherspoon Compares Jim Toth Divorce to Ryan Phillippe Split

Reese Witherspoon Compares Jim Toth Divorce to Ryan Phillippe Split

Latest News
Britney Spears Buys Gucci Bikini for Her Dog
  • Oct 04, 2023

Britney Spears Buys Gucci Bikini for Her Dog

Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Offers Advice on How to Deal With Anxiety
  • Oct 04, 2023

Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Offers Advice on How to Deal With Anxiety

Jacky Oh's Doctor Won't Face Investigation Despite Her Fatal Complications From Plastic Surgery
  • Oct 04, 2023

Jacky Oh's Doctor Won't Face Investigation Despite Her Fatal Complications From Plastic Surgery

Cardi B Mocked Over Nonchalant Response to Kanye West's Illuminati Allegations
  • Oct 04, 2023

Cardi B Mocked Over Nonchalant Response to Kanye West's Illuminati Allegations

Prince Andrew Granted Permission to Live in Royal Lodge Despite No Longer a Working Royal
  • Oct 04, 2023

Prince Andrew Granted Permission to Live in Royal Lodge Despite No Longer a Working Royal

Rosie O'Donnell Jokes There's Not Enough of Taylor Swift's Coverage at Travis Kelce's NFL Game
  • Oct 04, 2023

Rosie O'Donnell Jokes There's Not Enough of Taylor Swift's Coverage at Travis Kelce's NFL Game

Most Read
Travis Kelce Spotted Leaving Taylor Swift's NYC Apartment After Spending the Night Together
Celebrity

Travis Kelce Spotted Leaving Taylor Swift's NYC Apartment After Spending the Night Together

Ben Affleck Meets Ex Jennifer Garner, Son Samuel After Tense Convo With Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck Meets Ex Jennifer Garner, Son Samuel After Tense Convo With Jennifer Lopez

David Beckham Opens Up About His Battle With Severe Depression

David Beckham Opens Up About His Battle With Severe Depression

Tamar Braxton's Fiance JR Robinson Announces Their Split

Tamar Braxton's Fiance JR Robinson Announces Their Split

Will Smith Gets Sympathy After Jada Pinkett Addresses Indictment of Suspect in Tupac Shakur's Murder

Will Smith Gets Sympathy After Jada Pinkett Addresses Indictment of Suspect in Tupac Shakur's Murder

Billy Connolly Applauds Non-Politically Correct Black Comics for Defending Comedy Against Wokery

Billy Connolly Applauds Non-Politically Correct Black Comics for Defending Comedy Against Wokery

Latto Accused of Taking Money Back From Dancers After Making It Rain at Atlanta Party

Latto Accused of Taking Money Back From Dancers After Making It Rain at Atlanta Party

Pete Davidson's Rumored GF Madelyn Cline Locks Lips With Dove Cameron at Paris Fashion Week

Pete Davidson's Rumored GF Madelyn Cline Locks Lips With Dove Cameron at Paris Fashion Week

Katie Price Stills Invites Her Ex to See Their Autistic Son Every Year Despite Repeated Rejections

Katie Price Stills Invites Her Ex to See Their Autistic Son Every Year Despite Repeated Rejections