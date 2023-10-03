 

Derek Hough 'Absolutely' Ready to Have Kids After Marrying Hayley Erbert

The 'Dancing With the Stars' judge talks about his family plans, a couple months after he exchanged wedding vows with fellow dancer Hayley in Northern California.

AceShowbiz - Derek Hough is already mulling over the prospect of having kids with his new wife Hayley Erbert. The "Dancing With the Stars" judge, 38, who began dating his 28-year-old partner in 2015 before they got engaged seven years later and tied the knot in Northern California in August, told Extra about his family plans.

"Are we ready to do this thing?" he asked his wife about the prospect as she stood off-camera in his interview after saying he was "absolutely" ready to have children with Hayley.

Hough also gushed about being a newlywed, saying, "It's so crazy to say that word 'wife,' honestly, and I love it. Wait till you see the (wedding) video. We got it the other day… I'm just bawling… it was like, I'm feeling it, man. It was like an ugly cry in the corner in the foetal position because I just thought it was so beautiful."

The dancer also said he and his bride had a "beautiful time" on their honeymoon to Italy. Photos of Derek and Hayley recently emerged while they were vacationing in Europe, and the couple looked happier than ever as they kissed on a dock by the ocean. Hayley grinned as she swam in high-waisted, bridal white bikini bottoms and a matching top.

At her wedding, Hayley wore a custom satin Marchesa gown and veil and wore jewellery by Ring Concierge. The day after their nuptials, Derek and the "So You Think You Can Dance" star were also spotted kissing at Los Angeles International Airport before taking off for their honeymoon.

Derek also told Extra about his A Symphony of Dance tour, which kicked off on Monday, October 2. He said, "I'm excited about that but my body's also very scared about that." When asked if he ever takes a break, Derek added, "I only take a break when I get married."

